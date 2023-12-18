Storm will continue to rage through mid-day; some schools starting to close due to roads

A pedestrian walks through heavy rain and wind on route 9 in Tarrytown Monday morning. The intense storm battered much of the East Coast.

Heavy rains and possible thunderstorms will continue through mid-day across the Lower Hudson Valley, according to the National Weather Service, with flood warnings in effect through the region. Rain will continue until around 4 p.m., with totals reaching 2 inches in most spots and exceeding 3 inches in some.

A powerful storm that roared through the night, marked by howling winds, was more severe than anticipated, leaving many school districts to call last-minute one- or two-hour delays this morning.

Workers clear debris from a tree that fell on a car on Stanley Ave. in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Dec. 18, 2023 after heavy rains and winds caused flooding and power outages throughout the area. The intense storm battered much of the East Coast.

By 7 a.m., several districts were closing for the day, citing power outages and road conditions, including Bedford, Mahopac, Peekskill, Carmel Katonah-Lewisboro and Yorktown. Other districts, such as Scarsdale, Nyack and Croton-Harmon, remain on two-hour delays.

Some schools are also seeing extensive staff absences as people can't make it to work.

The New York State Mesonet, which collects weather readings from stations across the state and compiles them at the University at Albany, tracked the heaviest rain totals at four of its locations in the Lower Hudson Valley.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday:

Suffern: 4.22 inches

Warwick: 3.75 inches

Beacon: 3.07 inches

Brewster: 2.98 inches

Cars drive through heavy rain and wind as they approach Tarrytown from the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Monday morning. The intense storm battered much of the East Coast.

Road closures

Road closures dotted the area Monday morning. In Westchester, parts of several major parkways are closed because of flooding.

The Bronx River Parkway is closed from the Sprain Brook Parkway split in Yonkers to Main Street in White Plains.

Westchester County Police say the Hutchinson River Parkway is experiencing ponding and closed the northbound left lanes at Boston Post Road and Mill Road.

The Saw Mill River Parkway is also experiencing multiple closures, including northbound near Tuckahoe Road, near exit 25 in both directions and the southbound ramps at Route 119 and I-87/287.

In Rockland, the Palisades Interstate Parkway is closed at the border of Spring Valley and Nanuet near Pascack Rd. Route 59 in West Nyack in front of the Palisades Center, parts of Route 303 and the causeway between New City and Congers had also flooded.

Rockland County officials urged residents to stay home “if able.”

“Please refrain from an unnecessary travel at this time,” Clarkstown police posted on Facebook.

Rockland’s Fire & Emergency Services Department reported flooding and trees down on several roadways. Power outages were also reported throughout town.

Orange & Rockland Utilities reported 2,500 customers without power in Rockland as of around 7:15 a.m. More outages could come from the ongoing heavy rains.

“As the storm continues, we encourage residents to report any issues with road conditions or any other storm-related concerns to proper authorities,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the public works staff, emergency responders, and road maintenance teams who always go above and beyond during challenging periods like these for the safety and wellbeing of our residents.”

Route 202 in Viola and other roads in Ramapo had closed for flooding in the early morning.

Here's a list of closures in the area:

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Heavy rain, wind storm in Lower Hudson will continue into mid-day