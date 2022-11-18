Storm could bring record-setting snowfall
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline joins us from Hamburg, New York, where the heavy snow has already begun.
A report on Thursday indicated that wide receiver Randall Cobb will play for the Packers on Thursday night and he’s now officially in line to play. The Packers activated Cobb from the injured reserve list on Thursday afternoon. He has missed the last four games with an ankle injury suffered in the team’s Week Six [more]
Every single Instagram that Lupita Nyong'o has posted is more perfect than the last...View Entire Post ›
Forecasters issued several lake-effect snow warnings for the week in the Buffalo region. Several feet of snow could fall by Saturday evening.
I brought three different birds from Meijer, Walmart, and Kroger and judged each of them on flavor, consistency, and juiciness to find the best one.
Walt Disney World has chosen Camden, NJ-based The Michaels Organization as the developer for its 80-acre affordable housing project. The Michaels Organization is set to build, own and operate more than 1,300 units of the community on Disney land west of Walt Disney World and north of the Flamingo Crossings Town Center development. Units in the future Disney development, which will be privately financed, will be open to qualifying applicants within a certain income range, including Disney workers.
Nick Saban discussed how it hurts when former players say Alabama football is not playing up to the Alabama standard.
An investigation determined that the man fell into the pool, park rangers said.
Were you disappointed last month when meteorologists released their winter outlook predicting the type of weather expected this season?
This graphic shows... a lot of snow coming for the area of #Bills-#Browns:
U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century.
Here’s the red tide forecast for the coming days as a bloom continues around Southwest Florida.
The reticulated python is the longest snake in the world, with the longest ever recorded measuring about 32.8 feet long.
An anhinga in Southwest Florida got itself into a situation it couldn’t get out on Saturday, and luckily some wildlife professionals were able to provide an assist.
Ted Roberts, a retired wildlife photographer, told Fox News Digital he saw the bird carrying a baby alligator while an adult gator gave chase at the Orlando Wetlands Park in Florida.
While the snowbirds typically migrate south for the winter, the snow fanatics tend to flock to northern areas of the U.S. to get their winter weather fix. But do you know which cities receive the most snowfall each year?
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm is expected to bury parts of western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, in up to 4 feet of snow into this weekend.
The meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of Thursday Nov. 17-18, but could also be visible Friday night, Nov. 18-19, astronomers said.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the disposal of fluids used in crude production is the main factor behind an increase in seismic activity.
Daytona Beach's city commissioners and mayor heard from a roomful of people who want flooding in the city to come to an end as soon as possible.
Drought means hundreds of homes in Arizona are poised to lose their water by the end of the yer.