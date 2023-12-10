Storm could lead to significant flooding, power outages across SouthCoast

It's Sunday and we were all hoping this coming week would be a breeze. But a strong storm this afternoon into Monday will be bringing a bit more than a breeze to the region, with heavy rains, flooding and high winds making for a challenging morning commute.

A flood watch and high wind warning was issued by the National Weather Service Boston on Sunday across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island ahead of the overnight storm.

Here's a look at what to expect:

A flood watch is in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday night in areas of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, including Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton.

Street flooding likely in SouthCoast

Heavy rainfall could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, as well as low-lying and flood-prone locations in poor drainage and urban areas.

So steer clear or take caution if traveling on problem roads and intersections across the city, for Fall River that includes Stafford Square in the Flint — Pleasant Street near the intersection of Quarry and County streets — and parts of North Main Street and Plymouth Avenue.

A motorist was stranded at the intersection of Pleasant and Quarry streets in Fall River after a rain storm in July 2023.

According to an updated NWS forecast Sunday afternoon, between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible in the Fall River and New Bedford region, with maximum wind gusts expected to reach 58 mph.

Minor coastal flooding is also likely for areas adjacent to Narragansett Bay.

Prepare for downed trees and power outages

High wind warning has been issued for the parts of the SouthCoast, including Fall River, New Bedford, and Mattapoisett, from 10 p.m. Sunday night through 10 a.m. Monday.

Winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected in Eastern and Southern Plymouth, Southern Bristol County, and Rhode Island's Washington and Newport counties.

Power outages: Track the latest power outages in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

These damaging winds could lead to downed trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, NWS warns.

The worst of the storm should be over by Monday evening. According to the NWS, expect Monday night to be mostly clear and breezy, with 15 to 20 mph winds decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 32 mph are possible.

What to do

NWS advises folks to plan on a slower than normal commute Monday morning, be prepared for possible power outages, especially near the coast. And if your basement is prone to flooding, check your sump pump.

Check here to track potential power outages in your area.

This day in history

Monday's forecast might look a bit rough, but at least it's not snow, which is what residents in the region dealt with 32 years ago on this day.

According to a look back on the NWS Facebook page, a significant winter storm hit southeastern Massachusetts and beyond Dec. 10-12, 1960, bringing blizzard conditions to much of the East Coast, from the mid-Atlantic states to New England.

Blizzard conditions wrought havoc on transportation, streets and highways were clogged with abandoned vehicles, the airport, schools and businesses were closed for days after the storm subsided, and extensive snow drifts left communities isolated and unable to receive deliveries of food and heating fuel, the NWS reported.

