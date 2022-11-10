Storm damage is ‘just part of living in Florida’

Reuters

MIAMI (Reuters) -Tropical Storm Nicole marched across Florida on Thursday, weakening but still carrying a powerful punch with a mix of heavy rains and fierce winds that downed power lines, flooded homes and left at least two people dead. As many as 350,000 homes and businesses across Florida were without power on Thursday after the storm struck the Atlantic Coast near Vero Beach, north of Miami, at 3 a.m. EST (0800 GMT), as a late-season hurricane packing sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour). "We're ready and resources are available for the post-storm needs," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference.