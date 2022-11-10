Storm damage is ‘just part of living in Florida’
Residents on Florida's East Coast are assessing the damage from Tropical Storm Nicole (Nov. 10)
Tropical Storm Nicole threatens to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday. (Nov. 9)
MIAMI (Reuters) -Tropical Storm Nicole marched across Florida on Thursday, weakening but still carrying a powerful punch with a mix of heavy rains and fierce winds that downed power lines, flooded homes and left at least two people dead. As many as 350,000 homes and businesses across Florida were without power on Thursday after the storm struck the Atlantic Coast near Vero Beach, north of Miami, at 3 a.m. EST (0800 GMT), as a late-season hurricane packing sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour). "We're ready and resources are available for the post-storm needs," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference.
STORY: Amateur footage at Volusia County, Florida showed rain pelting down on residential areas and large waves hitting beaches.Other clips showed the tide moving towards a partially eroded shore seen from Seaview Avenue at Daytona Beach.Authorities in several counties along Florida's east coast issued mandatory evacuation orders or advised residents in low-lying areas along the shore and on barrier islands to seek shelter.Nicole was packing sustained winds of up 75 mph (120 kph) as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island and was expected to move ashore over the eastern seaboard of Florida.
Storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole ripped the patio down into the beach.
Residents in several Florida counties were ordered to evacuate such barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes aas Tropical Storm Nicole moved towards the state. (Nov. 9)
Hurricane Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making landfall on the east coast of Florida. At least two people have died and hundreds of thousands of customers remain without power. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
With Tropical Storm Nicole ripping through the Bahamas and heading to South Florida, PortMiami and Port Everglades have temporarily closed and multiple cruise ships are adjusting routes to avoid the storm.
MIAMI (Reuters) -Hurricane Nicole plowed through the Bahamas on Wednesday as it was upgraded from a tropical storm, lashing the West Indies archipelago nation with howling winds and raging surf while churning ever closer to Florida's Atlantic shoreline. Nicole was packing sustained winds of up 75 mph (120 kph) as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island, and was expected to move ashore over the eastern seaboard of Florida late on Wednesday or early Thursday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported. Authorities in several counties along Florida's east coast issued mandatory evacuation orders or advised residents in low-lying areas along the shore and on barrier islands to seek shelter.
Tropical Storm Nicole is packing a tornado threat as it moves inland across Florida, and that risk will follow Nicole as it moves north across the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard through Friday.
The storm made landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday.
Eleven condos were evacuated in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Nicole. On Thursday, the city added 3 more to that list.
Damage across Volusia and Flagler counties, including Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, and Wilbur by the Sea, from Hurricane Nicole seen Thursday.
A part of State Road A1A is shut down in Flagler County after a section of the road collapsed.
After nearly three days of high winds and tides, Florida’s late-season brush with Nicole — first as a hurricane and then as a tropical storm — left dozens of counties with downed trees and power lines, flooded buildings, broken piers, scoured roads and at least a handful of homes partially washed away.
Nicole is expected to bring gusts and rain bands through the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday evening, prompting the closure.
Waves eroded and tore a hole into State Road A1A in Flagler County during Tropical Storm Nicole Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
