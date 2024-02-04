Storm damage means demolition of Lake Oswego wine bar

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — The wicked mid-January snow and ice storm that caused so much damage continues to affect businesses in the Portland metro area.

In Lake Oswego, pipes burst in the attic of the Harvest Wine Bar on Westlake Drive, causing most of the drywall ceiling to fall into the shop.

Owner Stephanie Reece said most of the wine bottles were able to be wiped off, cleaned up and were unharmed. But the store itself needs to be demolished, a process that will begin this coming week.

The Harvest Wine Bar in Lake Oswego was damaged during the snow-and-ice storm in January 2024. The space will be demolished in February, then rebuilt (Courtesy: Stephanie Reece)

“We’re a restaurant, so that part is not happening,” Reece added. “But we are selling wine because we are a wine retailer.”

Reece said the landlord and the business both have insurance and there was only about 10% breakage of the wine.

Reece, who was able to find a temporary space just two doors down, needs to sell as much of the wine inventory as possible before the demolition. So, between now and 6 p.m. Monday, Reece will be selling the wine at the temporary spot. But the storm damage affected the store’s ability to process credit card transactions. So it’s cash, check, Venmo or Zelle for the time being.

“It’s always a learning lesson between everything we went through during the pandemic. We pivoted then and it’s just pivot, pivot, pivot,” Reece told KOIN 6 News. “I’m just lucky I have such a great customer base here in Lake Oswego that have just come out and supported like crazy.”

Reece hopes to be back “rolling again by May — that would be great.”

