Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Monday night and Tuesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible.

News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates.

Alabama

COASTAL FLOODING: Bayou La Batre police officers said Shell Belt Road South is impassable from Kennedy and all roads eastward of Kennedy on Shell Belt Road South. Coden Belt Road is also impassable.

Washington County: Lightning struck a home in the Frankville area, which has resulted in a house fire.

Mobile County: A large tree fell on Old Shell Road near Cosgrove Drive at Kingswood Apartments. It knocked over a powerline, and SomPlus crews are currently on the scene.

The fallen tree on Old Shell Road. (Jeremy Jones, WKRG News 5)

Florida

None yet reported

Mississippi

Lucedale area: Severe winds removed a 20-foot section of metal roof from a house and additional metal roofing was removed from a mobile home.

