After the storm: Dangerous stretch of subzero AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to grip midwestern, northeastern US

A polar plunge of brutally cold air is following this weekend's blockbuster winter storm, which can threaten lives and complicate travel and cleanup efforts.

Even the areas that escape snow or ice this weekend will be shivering in the Midwest and Northeast. Between lingering effects of the storm and the cold, there can be further disruptions to daily routines during this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend. Schools not already closed on Monday may have delays or cancellations.

The brutal cold that dropped temperatures down to around 40 below zero in International Falls, Minnesota, will continue to plunge on the backside of the storm from the Plains to the East through Sunday.

The snow and ice that the storm will leave will be enough of a chore to clear, but those outside shoveling or children playing in the snow will have to bundle up to avoid hypothermia.



Cold Jan 19 More

"Many places in the Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley will not get out of the teens for a high temperature on Sunday," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker. "The last time that occurred in Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis and Cincinnati was last winter."

Temperatures will be on a free fall across most of New England and the mid-Atlantic on Sunday with highs being recorded in the morning or midday hours.

Residents along the Interstate 95 corridor, including in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., could see temperatures plummet from near or above 50 F in the morning to freezing by the evening.

The swiftly plummeting temperatures will cause any wet or slushy areas on roads and sidewalks to freeze and turn icy in the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. Slush or wet snow not cleared will turn into a solid sheet of ice, making it extremely difficult to shovel.

Along the I-95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic, there may be enough time for most roads to dry out before temperatures drop below freezing. There can still be puddles, however, around Sunday evening and night that can turn icy.

Gusty winds ushering in the bitter cold can worsen the situation by creating dangerously lower AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures. In areas hit by the burying snowstorm, the winds will allow ground blizzards to persist even after snow has stopped falling.



Sunday RF New Jan 19 More

In open areas from northeastern Ohio and northern Pennsylvania to Maine, snow drifts can reach 8-10 feet. The severe blowing and drifting can keep travel extremely difficult and delay when crews can reach more remote areas.