Libya declares emergency as Storm Daniel kills 150

The city of Misrata, in the west, was among those hit by heavy rains

At least 150 people are known to have have died after a powerful storm caused severe flooding in Libya.

However, the leader of the east Libya government, which is not recognised internationally, said deaths "exceed 2,000".

Storm Daniel made landfall in the North African nation on Sunday, prompting authorities to declare a state of extreme emergency.

Seven Libyan army personnel have gone missing during ongoing rescue efforts.

Officials in eastern Libya have imposed a curfew, while schools and shops have been ordered to close.

The eastern cities of Benghazi, Sousse, Derna and Al-Marj have been impacted by Storm Daniel.

"At least 150 people were killed as a result of flooding and torrential rains... in Derna, the Jabal al-Akhdar region and the suburbs of Al-Marj," Mohamed Massoud, a spokesman for the Benghazi-based administration in Libya, told French news agency AFP on Monday afternoon.

The head of Benghazi's chapter of the Red Crescent humanitarian network said at least 150 deaths occurred in Derna alone, according to news agency Reuters.

Two dams in Derna - home to approximately 100,000 - have reportedly collapsed, submerging much of the area and drowning some residents.

Authorities have consequently declared the port a "disaster city".

Hours after his government gave a death toll of more than 150, eastern Prime Minister Osama Hamad told a Libyan television channel: "The missing are in the thousands, and the dead exceed 2,000... entire neighbourhoods in Derna have disappeared, along with their residents ... swept away by water."

Mr Hamad did not give a source for his figures

Alongside areas in the east, the western city of Misrata was among those hit by the floods.

Unverified videos of the storm have been circulating online, including a clip showing torrents of floodwater sweeping a man away. Other footage shows drivers trapped on their car roofs.

Alongside schools and shops, four major oil ports closed because of the storm.

While the Benghazi-based administration has been dealing with matters in the east of the country, the rival, internationally recognised government in the capital, Tripoli, has also been involved.

Its Prime Minister, Abdulhamid Dbeiba, said on Sunday that he had directed all state agencies to "immediately deal" with the damage and floods, while the United Nations in Libya said it was following the storm closely and would "provide urgent relief assistance in support of response efforts at local and national levels".

Libya has been divided between two rival administrations since 2014, following the killing of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Both governments declared three days of mourning after Storm Daniel swept in.

Last week, it struck Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, killing more than a dozen people.

Egypt was on Monday bracing itself for Storm Daniel and in the evening, the nation's meteorological organisation said rainclouds had multiplied over the northwest coast.

Climate scientists have warned that global warming means more water evaporating during the summer, leading to more intense storms.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you in Derna, Libya? Are you affected by the flooding? Get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.