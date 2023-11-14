Storm Debi continues to disrupt thousands of passengers’ journeys as trains cancelled and planes grounded

Tens of thousands of travellers by rail, air and sea face cancellations and disruption as Storm Debi continues to batter the UK.

A landslip between Darlington and Newcastle has been delaying operations on the East Coast main line for several days. One of the two tracks is closed, with long delays expected as northbound and southbound trains share the same line. National Rail reports: “Disruption is expected for the rest of the day.”

In West Yorkshire, the main line between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate remains disrupted after high winds on Monday brought down overhead wires. Delays and cancellations are expected on LNER, CrossCountry and Northern.

Overnight engineering works are overrunning in several locations, including the crucial link between Surbiton and Wimbledon on South Western Railway, serving the UK’s busiest rail station, London Waterloo.

The same problem is affecting passengers between Bracknell and Wokingham in Berkshire, and between Barrow and Workington in Cumbria.

Signal failure between Ashford International and Maidstone is delaying some trains in Kent.

Passengers in Scotland are experiencing delays during the morning rush hour. ScotRail posted on Twitter/X: “Due to adverse weather yesterday and today, Tuesday 14 November, blanket speed restrictions will be imposed on numerous sections on the ScotRail network up until 8.30am today.

“Please check your entire journey before travelling today.”

Flight operations at the Isle of Man have returned to normal after a wave of cancellations on Monday.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has cancelled half-a-dozen links between the UK and its hub at Amsterdam Schiphol, affecting travellers from Manchester, Newcastle and Norwich.

The Port of Dover posted on Twitter/X: “Sea conditions in the Channel are rough with a strong west sou westerly breeze, force 6.”

Irish Ferries has delays on morning sailings both ways between Dover and Calais.