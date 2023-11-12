Storm Debi: Wales weather warning for 80mph wind gusts

Wind gusts of 80mph could batter parts of the Welsh coast on Monday, according to the Met Office.

It has issued a weather warning across a swathe of north, mid and west Wales between 04:00-18:00 GMT.

But the forecaster has said there was still uncertainty about where Storm Debi might cause problems as it moved westerly from the Irish Sea coast.

Wind gusts inland could reach 65mph (105km/h) leading to "injuries and danger to life", it has warned.

The warning covers Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Powys, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire

Last month, Storm Ciaran caused flooding in several Welsh communities.