Storm Debi: Warning over gale force winds and heavy rain

Parts of the UK are braced for gale force winds and heavy rain ahead of the arrival of Storm Debi later.

The storm will reach northern England and parts of north Wales in the morning, with gusts of up to 80mph possible along coastal areas.

There is also a possible danger to life from flying debris and large waves.

Debi, the fourth named storm of the season, could also bring flooding, travel delays and power cuts to many parts of the UK.

The storm developed in the Republic of Ireland, where red weather warnings are in place, and are set to sweep over the UK.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning in south-west Northern Ireland from 06:00 GMT to midday. The rest of Northern Ireland is covered by a yellow warning for rain and wind until 14:00.

Yellow weather warnings for wind are also in place from 04:00 until 18:00 for much of northern England and Wales, in areas including Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Bangor and St Davids.

A warning for rain between 10:00 and 21:00 has also been issued for parts of north-east Scotland which were battered by Storm Babet last month, including Brechin in Angus, where hundreds of homes had to be evacuated after the river South Esk breached its banks.

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist with the Met Office, added that Debi would "develop quickly and bring potentially very strong and damaging winds to parts of the Republic of Ireland".

While the "very strongest winds will have eased somewhat before reaching the UK, we are still expecting some significant impacts", he continued, with a "period of heavy rain" also expected in Northern Ireland.

Storm Ciaran brought high winds and heavy rain along the south coast of England

There was also torrential rain and high winds across the UK when Storm Babet took hold in November

Simon Partridge, a spokesman for the Met Office, added: "For parts of north-west Wales and England, there is a possibility of 70 to 80mph winds.

The organisation said severe weather could lead to the flooding of homes and businesses - with possible fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing a danger to life.

Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult travel conditions, with some road and bridge closures, and disruption to rail, air and ferry services.

There is a risk of power cuts in England and Northern Ireland, the Met added, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

These regions have also been warned that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal and road properties.

Two red weather warnings for wind have been issued for parts of the Republic of Ireland on Monday morning, including for Dublin, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, east Galway, south Roscommon, Offaly and Westmeath, due to the risk of danger to life.

The Irish Meteorological Service, Met Éireann, has issued a yellow warning for every county in the country until mid-afternoon on Monday,

Storm Debi is then expected to move through into the North Sea on Monday evening.

It comes after Storm Ciarán caused flooding and disruption across the Channel Islands and southern England - with power cuts, travel problems and hundreds of schools closed.

Another recent storm, Babet, flooded nearly 600 properties in Lincolnshire.

Experts say a warming atmosphere increases the chance of intense rainfall and storms.

However, many factors contribute to extreme weather and it takes time for scientists to calculate how much impact climate change has had on particular events - if any.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.

