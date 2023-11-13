Storm Debi yellow rain warning comes into force in parts of Scotland

The warning covers areas hit by Storm Babet last month

A yellow warning for rain has come into force in parts of Scotland as Storm Debi sweeps across the UK.

The Met Office alert for the north east of Scotland is from 10:00 to 21:00.

It covers Angus, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray - which were among the areas hit by Storm Babet last month.

The Met Office said "persistent" rain across the area could cause disruption to travel throughout the day, and potentially lead to flooding.

Debi is the fourth named storm of the season.

BBC Weather app promo

Find out the weather forecast for your area, with an hourly breakdown and a 14-day lookahead, by downloading the BBC Weather app: Apple - Android - Amazon

The BBC Weather app is only available to download in the UK.