Storm debris drop-off locations open in Springfield, other parts of Lane County

A pickup truck parks in front of a debris pile at Bohemia Park in Cottage Grove Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, following an ice storm.

Eugene, Springfield and the rest of Lane County were still working to recover from the ice storm that slammed into the area in January. Thousands of trees fell or were damaged and residents countywide reported significant challenges with cleanup. To help, some area governments were maintaining free drop-off sites where residents could bring their debris.

Lane County debris drop-off locations

As of Friday, Lane County had two open locations where residents could drop off storm debris for free. Upon arrival, people will be asked to confirm their ZIP Code and county staff were assigned to estimate the volume of debris in cubic yards.

The sites were supposed to be for residents cleaning up private property. Commercial contractors performing clean-up for a fee are not accepted, according to county officials.

The following debris locations were scheduled to be open for the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Hendricks Bridge Park east of milepost 10 on Highway 126.

Cloverdale at Bradford Road North, just past the intersection with Cloverdale Road east of Creswell.

Residents were asked to bring tree limbs and branches, trees less than 24 inches in diameter and heavy shrubbery.

Based on the success of similar clean-up efforts after the storm, county staffers said they expect it to be a busy weekend.

"Last weekend was a great opportunity to see what worked and help us decide how to move forward," said Orin Schumacher, the county road maintenance manager. "We are so appreciative of people’s patience as they waited in line and their friendly approach to our staff out there. It just underscores what a great community we have here."

Springfield debris drop-off site opens

The city of Springfield, which was among the areas hardest-hit by the storm, had also scheduled a free debris drop-off, with residents invited to come on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., to a city-maintained location at 36433 Brand S Road.

Residents were asked to bring only tree limbs and branches smaller than 24 inches in diameter, as well as heavy shrubbery. No household garbage, building materials, rocks, dirt or other yard debris would be accepted.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Storm debris drop-off locations in Lane County