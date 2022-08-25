CTG Duty Free Slips After Biggest Hong Kong Listing of the Year

Filipe Pacheco and Pei Li
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp. slipped early in its Hong Kong trading debut, after raising HK$16.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in the Asian financial hub’s biggest listing this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of the world’s largest travel retailer dropped to HK$155 as of 1:27 p.m. local time. They were sold at HK$158 each, above the mid-point of a marketed range. An initial small trade of just 100 shares was registered at HK$120 at the open, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

The debut was delayed to the afternoon after Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. scrapped its morning trading session due to tropical storm Ma-on.

Proceeds from the retailer’s offering boosted this year’s tally for new-share sales in Hong Kong to $7.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, that amount is about 80% lower than the same period last year, with large-size offerings becoming scarce globally as rising interest rates and high inflation keep big issuers on the sidelines.

The company’s shares in Shanghai advanced 1% to 191.74 yuan, after rising as much as 1.3% earlier.

The allocation of CTG Duty Free’s Hong Kong shares was skewed toward long-term investors and sovereign wealth funds, with the top 15 buyers taking about 70% of the listing, a person familiar with the matter said after the shares were priced. Nine cornerstone investors that committed to join the deal snapped up about $795 million in shares.

The shares changed hands below the offering price in gray-market trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Only 43% of the companies that listed in Hong Kong this year rose on their first day of trade, Bloomberg data show. That compares with a positive performance on day one for 55% of newcomers during the same period in 2021.

Hainan Outbreak

CTG Duty Free managed to sell the Hong Kong shares as the island of Hainan, a major tourist destination in China and the source of most of the company’s sales, saw one of the country’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks since Shanghai’s lockdown earlier this year.

The international portion of the offer was over-subscribed by 4.7 times, according to a filing this week. The tranche reserved for individual investors saw a number of bids that were almost equal to the amount of shares offered.

Read More: China Covid Cases Fall a Second Day as Vacation Hotspots Ebb

The company reported preliminary net income for the first half of 2022 of 3.94 billion yuan, almost 27% less than the same period last year. It derives about 70% of sales from Hainan and 18.5% from Shanghai, according to its latest annual report.

CTG Duty Free suspended a potential $5 billion Hong Kong listing last December, joining a slew of companies that chose not to proceed with deals amid a choppy market. The seller of tax-exempt goods such as tobacco, wine and perfumes to travelers considered reviving the listing plan to seek as much as $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported in June.

China International Capital Corp. and UBS Group AG are joint sponsors of CTG Duty Free’s offering.

(Updates shares price in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Wake up and smell the coffee: Low-growth, high-inflation era beckons post-pandemic America

    On paper, T.J. Semanchin's Wonderstate Coffee business seems more productive than ever, with fewer workers generating higher sales at the company's three cafes and wholesale roastery in Wisconsin. Under the hood, however, the cafe business is about 25% short-staffed amid a tight labor market, and employees are stressed. As Federal Reserve policymakers and central bankers from other countries gather this week at a mountain resort outside Jackson, Wyoming, to take stock of where the COVID-19 pandemic has left economies, Semanchin's experience offers a parable.

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Cautious undertone, waiting for Jackson Hole

    While Asian stocks managed to make modest gains on Thursday, there is a heavy air of caution among investors ahead of what may prove a pivotal central bank gathering. Markets are bracing for the U.S. central bank to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to give a speech at its annual summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The euro zone faces the double whammy of deteriorating growth expectations, while the risk of inflation rising further is increasing.

  • Australia’s Pendal Agrees to $1.72 Billion Sale to Perpetual

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian funds business Pendal Group Ltd. has agreed to a A$2.5 billion ($1.72 billion) merger with wealth manager Perpetual Ltd.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsShareholder

  • Dollar eases from near two-decade peak as Jackson Hole looms

    The U.S. dollar edged back from a near two-decade peak against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell the following day for fresh clues on the path for monetary policy. Gains for Australia's dollar, a liquid proxy for trading China's economic outlook, outpaced developed-market peers as it tracked a stronger yuan. Investors have been bracing for the Fed to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation at its annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

  • Hubble-bubble trouble: Hookah ban leaves Malians divided

    "Shisha-abana," exclaims Bilal, a grocer in Mali's capital Bamako, in the national language Bambara: "Shisha is finished."

  • RBC Profit Hit by Dealmaking Slump, Souring Economic Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada’s profit took a hit last quarter as a slump in investment-banking activity took a toll on revenue and a deteriorating economic outlook prompted higher-than-expected provisions for loan losses. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Biden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdaySix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Stu

  • Japan sees economy picking up modestly, flags looming risks -govt

    Japan's government described its economy as "moderately picking up" in its monthly economic report, keeping the overall assessment unchanged from the previous month, while noting an upward revision to factory output. "The economy is picking up moderately," the Cabinet Office, which compiled the report, said, "It is expected to pick up ahead as we stand ready to take all possible steps to prevent infections as socioeconomic activity normalises," referring to coronavirus cases. The report was approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet ministers on Thursday.

  • Food-Inflation Relief Comes Down to How Iowa Corn Crop Is Faring

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought and extreme heat in the western US crop belt have wreaked havoc on corn: Plants are short. The stalks are browning. And cobs very often aren’t filling completely with yellow kernels. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubatio

  • Gold Rises as Traders Await Key Speech by Powell for Rate Clues

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold climbed for a third day, with traders waiting for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening path from Chair Jerome Powell’s speech due on Friday. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

    This has been a challenging year in every sense of the word for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors. In 2022, this shining light is stock splits. Since the beginning of the year, dozens of companies have announced and/or enacted stock splits.

  • Billionaires Are Scooping Up These 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks

    U.S. stock markets have been exceedingly volatile in 2022. The billionaire brothers Julian and Felix Baker -- co-owners of the biotechnology focused hedge fund Baker Bros. Advisors -- are a prime example. Perhaps most interestingly, the Baker brothers bought large chunks of small-cap healthcare stocks Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), and Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) in the most recent quarter.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.