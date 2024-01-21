Storm dropped 6 inches of rain on a SLO County spot this weekend — and more is coming

A winter storm dropped several inches of rain across much of San Luis Obispo County over the weekend — and even more is likely on the way.

Locations across the county received from between 0.23 inches to more than an 6 inches of rain in the 48-hour period ending Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Rocky Butte, a location in the mountains northeast of Cambria that often leads the county in rainfall, once again reported the most precipitation during the latest storm, with just over 6 inches.

That was followed by the Cuesta Grade, which saw a reported 2.55 inches over the weekend, and Atascadero, where 2.41 inches of rain fell during the two-day period.

Here’s a look at all the totals from across the county, according to the NWS:

Rocky Butte: 6.03 inches

South Portal (Cuesta Grade): 2.55 inches

Atascadero W. Foothills: 2.41 inches

Arroyo Grande: 2.27 inches

San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly area): 2.18 inches

Davis Peak (near Montaña de Oro): 2.08 inches

Las Tablas: 1.71 inches

San Luis Obispo SCG: 1.66 inches

Cambria (Santa Rosa at Main): 1.60 inches

Nacimiento River at Monterey County line: 1.50 inches

Canet near Morro Bay: 1.31 inches

Los Osos: 1.29 inches

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport: 1.26 inches

Pismo Beach: 1.24 inches

Salinas Dam: 1.22 inches

Lake Lopez: 1.21 inches

Santa Margarita: 1.14 inches

Paso Robles Airport: 1.12 inches

Templeton: 1.12 inches

Atascadero: 1.06 inches

Lake Lopez Recreational Area: 0.98 inches

Bald Mountiain: 0.63 inches

Oceano: 0.59 inches

Shandon: 0.57 inches

Nipomo: 0.4 inches

Branch Mountain: 0.36 inches

Shell Peak: 0.32 inches

La Panza: 0.24 inches

Carrizo Plain: 0.23 inches

What’s ahead in SLO County’s forecast?

The rain isn’t quite over yet.

The NWS predicted light rainfall through most of Sunday before increasing once again on Monday. That day there will also be a chance for thunderstorms, according to the agency.

Here are the updated graphics for this weekend. Additional rainfall totals of 0.5-2 inches across coasts/valleys, 2-4 inches across mountains/foothills (locally higher across SW facing slopes) are expected. Now... who washed their car to help bring this rain? #LA #Socal #Cawx pic.twitter.com/M2QFCMqcsw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 20, 2024

The rain is expected to begin lightening up Monday night, though a small amount of rain could still fall on San Luis Obispo County through Wednesday night, according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, the NWS issued a wind advisory for Monday, warning of winds between 20-35 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph. The advisory applied to residents near the Santa Lucia mountain range, including Hearst Castle and the Irish Hills.

According to the advisory, the winds could blow unsecured objects, and high-profile vehicles could be difficult to handle. Power outages and broken tree limbs could occur.

The wind advisory was expected to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.