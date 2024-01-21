Storm dropped 6 inches of rain on a SLO County spot this weekend — and more is coming
A winter storm dropped several inches of rain across much of San Luis Obispo County over the weekend — and even more is likely on the way.
Locations across the county received from between 0.23 inches to more than an 6 inches of rain in the 48-hour period ending Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Rocky Butte, a location in the mountains northeast of Cambria that often leads the county in rainfall, once again reported the most precipitation during the latest storm, with just over 6 inches.
That was followed by the Cuesta Grade, which saw a reported 2.55 inches over the weekend, and Atascadero, where 2.41 inches of rain fell during the two-day period.
Here’s a look at all the totals from across the county, according to the NWS:
Rocky Butte: 6.03 inches
South Portal (Cuesta Grade): 2.55 inches
Atascadero W. Foothills: 2.41 inches
Arroyo Grande: 2.27 inches
San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly area): 2.18 inches
Davis Peak (near Montaña de Oro): 2.08 inches
Las Tablas: 1.71 inches
San Luis Obispo SCG: 1.66 inches
Cambria (Santa Rosa at Main): 1.60 inches
Nacimiento River at Monterey County line: 1.50 inches
Canet near Morro Bay: 1.31 inches
Los Osos: 1.29 inches
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport: 1.26 inches
Pismo Beach: 1.24 inches
Salinas Dam: 1.22 inches
Lake Lopez: 1.21 inches
Santa Margarita: 1.14 inches
Paso Robles Airport: 1.12 inches
Templeton: 1.12 inches
Atascadero: 1.06 inches
Lake Lopez Recreational Area: 0.98 inches
Bald Mountiain: 0.63 inches
Oceano: 0.59 inches
Shandon: 0.57 inches
Nipomo: 0.4 inches
Branch Mountain: 0.36 inches
Shell Peak: 0.32 inches
La Panza: 0.24 inches
Carrizo Plain: 0.23 inches
What’s ahead in SLO County’s forecast?
The rain isn’t quite over yet.
The NWS predicted light rainfall through most of Sunday before increasing once again on Monday. That day there will also be a chance for thunderstorms, according to the agency.
Here are the updated graphics for this weekend. Additional rainfall totals of 0.5-2 inches across coasts/valleys, 2-4 inches across mountains/foothills (locally higher across SW facing slopes) are expected. Now... who washed their car to help bring this rain? #LA #Socal #Cawx pic.twitter.com/M2QFCMqcsw
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 20, 2024
The rain is expected to begin lightening up Monday night, though a small amount of rain could still fall on San Luis Obispo County through Wednesday night, according to the NWS.
Meanwhile, the NWS issued a wind advisory for Monday, warning of winds between 20-35 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph. The advisory applied to residents near the Santa Lucia mountain range, including Hearst Castle and the Irish Hills.
According to the advisory, the winds could blow unsecured objects, and high-profile vehicles could be difficult to handle. Power outages and broken tree limbs could occur.
The wind advisory was expected to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.