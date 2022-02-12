Storm drops snow from the Northern Plains into the upper Midwest
A storm crossed the northern Great Lakes on Feb. 11, hitting some areas with snow and powerful winds.
Glacier Peak in Snohomish County is currently at a "very high" threat for eruption -- the top classification of threat levels, according to federal scientists.
The fire was being buoyed by strong winds and unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-70s.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon six miles from Santa Paula, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
From 60 degrees on Saturday to snow on Sunday, residents of Southern New England will feel a whiplash weather change this weekend.
To make enough Olympic snow, Beijing had to find at least 200 million gallons of extra water in one of the driest and most water-scarce regions.
It won't be a blockbuster blizzard, but forecasters are watching for a storm to dump a few inches of snow on portions of the East Coast on Sunday.
A home in Rodanthe, North Carolina, collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean and sent debris several miles along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, officials say.
Despite a citywide boil notice lasting four days, a spokesperson for Austin Water says the tap water did not contain contaminants.
The loss of this multiyear landfast ice is now raising concerns about how the glaciers around the Larsen B embayment will impact sea level rise.
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosNew COVID cases are plunging all across America, and Omicron's death toll is also slowing down.The big picture: The U.S. is on its way out of this wave of the pandemic after less than two months.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is now averaging roughly 240,000 new cases per day — a 61% drop over the past two weeks.Maryland and Washington, D.C., have the lowest case count
Even when gas stoves aren’t running, they annually release about 2.6 million tons of methane according to a new study.
A fast-moving storm will roll through the Denver metro area today, with snow and cold for Friday's commute.
China is betting big on hydrogen fuel, and is using the Winter Olympics as a showcase for the technology. The Olympic torch burned a hydrogen flame, and more than 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, emitting nothing but water vapor and warm air, are plying the roads between Beijing’s Olympics venues. To power the fleet of hydrogen fuel cell buses, oil company Shell worked with Zhangjiakou City Transport to develop a 20 megawatt (MW) green hydrogen facility in Zhangjiakou, northwest of Beijing.
Until a few years ago, Agii Apostoli was a picturesque seaside village on the eastern coast of Evia, drawing a modest income from tourism and fishing.
Temperatures will quickly plunge from the mid-50s Friday afternoon to the mid-20s by midnight and into the low teens by sunrise Saturday. Wind chill values will be around zero degrees.
The stretch of warmer weather is about to end in central Pennsylvania.
The project to restart the equipment known as the 700-C fan began in 2020 and was intended to increase airflow available for workers in the underground.
Quick-hitting storm brings snow to part of the state and a brief cool down
A large brush fire erupted in Laguna Beach early Thursday morning amid powerful Santa Ana winds and hot temperatures, forcing hundreds of evacuations.