Storm drops snow from the Northern Plains into the upper Midwest

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosNew COVID cases are plunging all across America, and Omicron's death toll is also slowing down.The big picture: The U.S. is on its way out of this wave of the pandemic after less than two months.By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is now averaging roughly 240,000 new cases per day — a 61% drop over the past two weeks.Maryland and Washington, D.C., have the lowest case count