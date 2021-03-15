Storm that dumped 4 feet of snow in Rockies heads to the Midwest, thunderstorms forecast in South

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After a "crippling" winter storm dumped up to 4 feet of snow in the Rocky Mountains – closing roads, canceling flights and prompting avalanche warnings over the weekend – the storm on Monday was expected to dump snow on the Midwest and spark thunderstorms in the South.

"A band of moderate snow with some mixed precipitation is moving across the Midwest and should reach the upper Midwest and lower Michigan by tonight," forecasters at the National Weather Service said Monday morning.

The storm will cause "a burst of heavy snow" in Iowa and Minnesota before moving east, said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. Eastern parts of South Dakota and Nebraska, Iowa, southern Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan could all see the storm's effects.

The weather service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Des Moines, Iowa, said the snow could fall at a rate of over an inch per hour. Up to 18 inches could fall in areas along the Iowa and Minnesota border, according to AccuWeather.

The storm will also hit Chicago by the afternoon but turn into a wintry mix, Pydynowski said. Mixed precipitation was expected in the Appalachians by Monday night, the Weather Service said.

More on the 'historic and crippling' storm: 25 inches of snow in Cheyenne, Wyoming; travel halted in Colorado and Nebraska

Meanwhile, thunderstorms were expected to roll through the South on Monday, lasting through Tuesday, before another system midweek sparks even more thunderstorms.

AccuWeather said the storm will stall over the South on Tuesday, "leading to rounds of downpours from Louisiana to the Carolinas throughout the day."

As the week continues, the severe weather "will tend to repeat itself," the Weather Service warned.

Another snow storm was already pressing east in California and the Pacific Northwest on Monday. That system will bring more mountain snow and rain, and by Wednesday morning, "intensify over the southern Plains," the Weather Service said.

That could mean more thunderstorms, tornados and "torrential downpours" by midweek in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama according to AccuWeather.

Cold air on the back end of the storm means more snow is expected in the Rockies and northern Plains at the same time, the weather service said.

Over the weekend, the storm blanketed Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska and led to widespread disruption of travel with the heaviest snow of the year in the West so far.

The 25.8 inches that fell in Cheyenne, Wyoming, this weekend smashed a previous two-day record held since 1979, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow plows were driving off the roadway in the Casper, Wyoming, area due to poor visibility, causing the state's department of transportation to suspend plowing there.

The storm closed sections of I-25 and I-80 and led to many schools and government buildings closing for Monday. Denver International Airport and Northern Colorado Regional Airport also closed its runways on Sunday, with most flights already canceled.

The storm also sparked an avalanche warning west of Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs. The Colorado Department of Transportation said an avalanche blocked Highway 14 in north-central Colorado on Sunday.

Parts of Texas were also recovering from storms and tornadoes that hit over the weekend. In Amarillo, dozens of hikers were evacuated from a trail after two possible tornadoes in the area. Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis reported hail the size of baseballs.

“Power lines and a cell tower are down,” Amarillo Area Emergency Management Director Chad Orton said. “One house was damaged, but the family was in the basement ... there have been no injuries or fatalities.”

Heavy rains also drenched Texas and Oklahoma, and parts of Missouri saw 7 inches of rain Saturday.

Contributing: John Bacon and Elinor Aspegren; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow storm in Colorado, Wyoming heads Midwest, thunderstorms in South

Recommended Stories

  • Dangerous spring snow storm takes aim at U.S. Rockies, High Plains

    A powerful spring snow storm was expected over the next three days to blanket parts of the U.S. Rockies and central High Plains where forecasters warned of whiteout conditions, power outages and avalanches. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued blizzard warnings for parts of Wyoming and western Nebraska, where quickly accumulating snowfall of up to 2 feet (61 cm) and fierce winds reaching 65 miles (105 km) per hour could cause dangerous conditions from Saturday through Monday. The weather service told travelers who must be on the road to carry emergency supplies and flashlights.

  • Dangerous winter storm pummels western U.S.

    A dangerous winter storm pummeled parts of the U.S. Rockies and western Plains with heavy snow on Sunday, shutting down Denver's busy airport and forcing the closure of major highways.The National Weather Service said 3 feet or more of snow was expected to fall in high-altitude areas, and blizzard warnings due to high winds were in effect for parts of Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. In Cheyenne, about 26 inches of snow had fallen by noon, according to the National Weather Service, setting a new two-day record for the city. More than 57,000 customers were without power in Colorado, according to an outage tracker maintained by utility Xcel Energy. Interstates 70 and 25, Colorado's main roadways, were shut down as of Sunday afternoon. Interstate 80, which runs east-west across Wyoming, was also closed. The system bringing blizzards to the Rockies was also responsible for severe thunderstorms in Texas, including reports of multiple tornadoes on Saturday. No deaths were reported.

  • Dangerous winter storm batters western U.S. as airport, highways shut down

    A dangerous winter storm pummeled parts of the U.S. Rockies and western Plains with heavy snow on Sunday, shutting down Denver's busy airport, stranding motorists and forcing the closure of major highways. Snowfall and blizzard conditions were expected to continue until midnight local time in parts of Colorado, the National Weather Service said, and by evening three feet (1 meter) of snow had dropped in high-altitude areas. In Cheyenne, Wyoming, about 26 inches (65.5 cm) of snow had fallen by noon, the National Weather Service reported, setting a new two-day record for the city.

  • Colorado and Wyoming buried under feet of snow

    A massive snowstorm that began on March 13 kicked into overdrive on Sunday, burying swaths of Colorado and Wyoming under feet of snow and leaving many drivers stranded.

  • 2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

    More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

  • Major storm moving through central US as separate storm follows behind

    A major storm continues to impact the Central U.S. on Sunday morning with heavy snow, torrential rain and severe weather. Since the start of the storm on Friday, there have been at least 14 reported tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle with 11 of those reported tornadoes occurring on Saturday. Additionally, wind gusts on Saturday reached as high as 87 mph in the Texas Panhandle and the region experienced baseball-sized hail.

  • Katy Perry wore an outfit customized for breastfeeding on 'American Idol'

    Her cow-print ensemble was built for double duty — making both a bold fashion statement and an easy-access outfit for a busy mom.

  • Michael Jordan & Mia Hamm Back in New 'Anything You Can Do' Ad with Abby Wambach & Usain Bolt

    Abby Wambach tells PEOPLE about how the Gatorade Zero commercial revamps the brand's iconic 1997 ad with special appearances from the original spot's stars

  • Tiny Town, Big Decision: What Are We Willing to Pay to Fight the Rising Sea?

    AVON, N.C. — Bobby Outten, a county manager in the Outer Banks, delivered two pieces of bad news at a recent public meeting. Avon, a town with a few hundred full-time residents, desperately needed at least $11 million to stop its main road from washing away. And to help pay for it, Dare County wanted to increase Avon’s property taxes, in some cases by almost 50%. Homeowners mostly agreed on the urgency of the first part. They were considerably less keen on the second. People gave Outten their own ideas about who should pay to protect their town: the federal government. The state government. The rest of the county. Tourists. People who rent to tourists. The view for many seemed to be, anyone but them. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Outten kept responding with the same message: There’s nobody coming to the rescue. We have only ourselves. “We’ve got to act now,” he said. The risk to tiny Avon from climate change is particularly dire — it is, after all, located on a mere sandbar of an island chain, in a relentlessly rising Atlantic. But people in the town are facing a question that is starting to echo along the U.S. coastline as seas rise and storms intensify. What price can be put on saving a town, a neighborhood, a home where generations have built their lives? Communities large and small are reaching for different answers. Officials in Miami, Tampa, Houston, San Francisco and elsewhere have borrowed money, raised taxes or increased water bills to help pay for efforts to shield their homes, schools and roads. Along the Outer Banks — where tourist-friendly beaches are shrinking by more than 14 feet a year in some places, according to the North Carolina Division of Coastal Management — other towns have imposed tax increases similar to the one Avon is considering. On Monday, county officials will vote on whether Avon will join them. This despite the reality that Avon’s battle is most likely a losing one. At its highest point, the town is just a couple dozen feet above sea level, but most houses, as well as the main road, are along the beachfront. “Based on the science that I’ve seen for sea-level rise, at some point, the Outer Banks — the way they are today — are not forever,” said David Hallac, superintendent of the national parks in eastern North Carolina, including the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which encompasses the land around Avon. “Exactly when that happens is not clear.” The Outer Banks have a rich past. Hatteras Island, originally home to members of the Algonquin tribe, is near the site of the so-called lost colony of Roanoke. A few miles north and several centuries later, the Wright brothers flew their first airplane. And it is the vulnerability to the sea — the very threat Avon is wrestling with today — that, in a twist of fate, helped transform the Outer Banks into a tourist spot, according to Larry Tise, a former director of North Carolina’s Division of Archives and History. In 1899 a terrible hurricane all but destroyed the islands, and the state decided not to spend money developing them. Land speculators later swooped in, snapping up property and marketing the curious local history to attract tourists. Today, tourism dominates Avon, a hamlet of T-shirt shops and cedar-shake mansions on stilts lining the oceanfront. A few blocks inland sits a cluster of modest older houses, called the Village, shaded by live oaks, Eastern red cedars and wax myrtles. This is where most of the remaining lifelong Avon residents live. Audrey Farrow’s grandmother grew up in Avon and met Farrow’s grandfather when he moved to town as a fisherman in the late 1800s. Farrow, who is 74, lives on the same piece of land she, and her mother before her, grew up on. Standing on her porch last week, Farrow talked about how Avon had changed in her lifetime. Vacationers and buyers of second homes have brought new money but have pushed out locals. And the ocean itself has changed. The water is now closer, she said, and the flooding more constant. The wind alone now pushes water up the small road where she lives and into her lawn. “If we’ve had rain with it, then you feel like you’ve got waterfront property,” she said. From any angle, the reckoning for Avon seems to be drawing nearer. Over the past decade, hurricanes have caused $65 million in damage to Highway 12, the two-lane road that runs along the Outer Banks and connects Avon and other towns to the mainland. The federal and state governments are spending an additional $155 million to replace a section of Highway 12 with a 2.4-mile bridge, as the road can no longer be protected from the ocean. Hatteras Island has been evacuated five times since 2010. County officials turned to what is called beach nourishment, which involves dredging sand from the ocean floor a few miles off the coast and then pushing it to shore through a pipeline and layering it on the beach. But those projects can cost tens of millions of dollars. And the county’s requests for federal or state money to pay for them went nowhere. So the county began using local money instead, splitting the cost between two sources: revenue from a tax on tourists, and a property tax surcharge on local homes. In 2011, Nags Head became the first town in the Outer Banks to get a new beach under that formula. Others followed, including Kitty Hawk in 2017. Ben Cahoon, the mayor of Nags Head, said that paying $20 million to rebuild the beach every few years was cheaper than buying out all the beachfront homes that would otherwise fall into the sea. He said he could imagine another two or three cycles of beach nourishment, buying his city 20 or 25 more years. After that, he said, it’s hard to guess what the future holds. “Beach nourishment is a great solution, as long as you can afford it,” Cahoon said. “The alternative choices are pretty stark.” Now the county says it’s Avon’s turn. Its beach is disappearing at a rate of more than 6 feet per year in some places. During the meeting last month, Outten described Avon’s needs. As the beach disappears, even a minor storm sends ocean water across Highway 12. Eventually, a hurricane will push enough water over that road to tear it up, leaving the town inaccessible for weeks or more. In response, the county wants to put about 1 million cubic yards of sand on the beach. The project would cost between $11 million and $14 million and, according to Outten, would need to be repeated about every five years. That impermanence, combined with the high cost, has led some in Avon to question whether beach nourishment is worth the money. They point to Buxton, the next town south of Avon, whose beach got new sand in 2018, paid for through higher taxes. Now, most of that sand has washed away, leaving a beachfront motel and vacation rentals teetering over the water. “Every bit of it’s gone,” Michael David, who grew up in Avon and owns a garage in Buxton, said during last month’s meeting. “We’re just masking a problem that never gets fixed.” Speaking after the meeting, Outten defended beach nourishment, despite its being temporary. “I don’t think we can stop erosion. I think we can only slow it down,” he said. In interviews with more than a dozen homeowners in Avon, a frequent concern was how the county wants to divide the cost. People who own property along the beach will benefit the most, Outten said, because the extra sand will protect their homes from falling into the ocean. But he said everyone in town would benefit from saving the road. To reflect that difference, the county is proposing two tax rates. Homeowners on the ocean side of the road would pay an extra 25 cents for every $100 of assessed value — an increase of 45% over their current tax rate. On the inlet side, the extra tax would be just one-fifth that much. Sam Eggleston, a retired optometrist who moved to Avon three years ago from outside Raleigh, North Carolina, and bought a house on the western side of town, said even that smaller amount was too much. He said that because Highway 12 is owned by the state, the state should pay to protect it. If the government wants to help, Eggleston argued, it should pay people to move their houses somewhere else — a solution he said would at least be permanent. “To keep spending millions and millions of dollars on the beach, to me doesn’t make sense,” he said. That view was not shared by people who live on the beach. When Carole and Bob Peterson bought a house on the ocean in 1997, it was protected from the water by two rows of huge dunes, Peterson said. Years of storms have washed away those dunes, leaving their 2,800-square-foot home exposed to the water. Peterson acknowledged that she and her neighbors would benefit the most from rebuilding the beach. But the rest of the town should be willing to pay for it too, she said, because it protects the jobs and services they depend on. “People that live over there, on that side, don’t understand that the beach is what keeps them alive,” she said, pointing across the road. “If you don’t have this beach, people aren’t going to come here.” Audrey Farrow’s son, Matthew, a commercial fisherman, said he worried about the future of the place he grew up in. Between the flooding and the demand for vacation homes, which continues to drive up real estate prices, he said, it was getting harder to make a good life in Avon. “I’m telling my kids already,” Farrow said, “go somewheres else.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • One team from Kentucky gets in NCAA field. Another is left hanging on the bubble.

    Morehead State will open against West Virginia. Louisville named a replacement team if another school has to drop out.

  • Michigan State basketball vs. UCLA in NCAA tournament: Scouting the matchup & a prediction

    Michigan State vs. UCLA in 2021 NCAA tournament: Scouting the matchup between the Spartans and Bruins in March Madness

  • Am I a jerk for getting a COVID-19 vaccine if I feel healthy and work from home?

    Many people who qualify for the shots wrestle with whether they ‘deserve’ them or not. Here’s what ethicists have to say.

  • 1,000-plus canceled flights across US as Colorado digs out following major snowstorm

    American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and United have all issued waivers covering travel in Colorado through Monday.

  • Michigan basketball a 1-seed in NCAA tournament, to face Texas Southern or Mount St. Mary's

    Michigan basketball is a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA tournament, and the Wolverines will play the winner of Texas Southern and Mount St. Mary's.

  • Snow begins across Colorado as major storm approaches

    Parts of Colorado may see more than two feet of snow by the end of St. Patrick's Day, but the morning of March 13 saw familiar excitement as snowflakes started falling.

  • Quick-hitting storm to dump up to a foot of snow in Midwest

    The same robust winter storm that brought historic, travel-snarling snow to the Rocky Mountains and High Plains will race across the Midwest into Monday night, unleashing a burst of heavy snowfall that can disrupt travel across the area. After bringing feet of snow to areas in Colorado and Wyoming and areas of heavy rain to Kansas and Nebraska and even a few landspouts, the storm has begun to shift to the north and east. Enough cold air will be over the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa for precipitation to fall as mainly snow, though in some areas, precipitation may begin as rain before changing over to snow. Rain starting to make the switch to snow in Sioux Falls. Expect snow rates to pick up as we move past the midnight hour. pic.twitter.com/gnIH66zkTN— NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) March 15, 2021 Snow is forecast to spread from South Dakota into Iowa and Minnesota through Monday morning. "Very difficult travel will result from a burst of heavy snow across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Monday morning," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. Throughout the day on Monday, snow will spread into southern Wisconsin and far northern Illinois. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "By the time the storm's moisture reaches Chicagoland Monday afternoon, the precipitation will likely fall as a mix of rain, wet snow and sleet," said Pydynowski, adding that a slushy coating of snow could cover some surfaces, especially elevated ones, by Monday evening. However, those commuting into the far northwest suburbs and into southern Wisconsin could face tricker travel conditions with a couple inches of slushy snow expected to fall near the border of Wisconsin and Illinois by Monday evening, warned Pydynowski. As snowfall reaches the western Great Lakes into Monday afternoon and evening, snow on the backside of the storm will already be coming to an end. The quick movement of this storm will help to limit snowfall totals as most areas will only receive snow for 12-24 hours. However, snow can become heavy enough to bring up to a foot of snow to far eastern South Dakota, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This area will also be the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches to occur. Around Minneapolis, snowfall will arrive around midday Monday and is expected to total 1-3 inches in the city -- but, forecasters caution that 3- to 6-inch snowfall totals may not be too far to the south. Snowfall totals can climb to 3-6 inches from eastern South Dakota through southern Minnesota and into Wisconsin and Illinois, but temperatures near freezing (32 degrees F) on the southern side of the storm can impact how much snow will fall. The timing of the transition from rain to snow, especially across Iowa, will have to be monitored closely, warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. If the transition occurs sooner, snowfall totals in these areas may be higher, including around Des Moines where 1-3 inches are currently anticipated. Motorists, especially those traveling on interstates 35 and 90, should be cautious in deteriorating conditions. Heavy snowfall can quickly coat the roads and visibility can be greatly reduced. The storm will continue to shift east into Monday night, moving the winter precipitation threat from the Midwest to the Northeast. But, a weakening storm and the task of overcoming dry air across the eastern U.S. will limit the amount of winter precipitation that falls across the region. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • 'The Talk' is going on hiatus while it reviews Sharon Osbourne's outburst at Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan

    A source told E News the incident was "a triggering moment" that was "difficult for many of the staff to watch."

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.