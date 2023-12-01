Storm dumps 7 inches of snow on Santa Fe; more expected Friday

Nov. 30—A Pacific-driven storm forecasters thought might bring less than an inch of snow decided to settle in over Santa Fe Thursday morning — dropping at least 7 inches of snow, and maybe more in certain parts of the city and county.

"It definitely over performed," Michal Anand, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said in an interview Thursday afternoon.

"It actually moved right over Santa Fe around mid-morning," he said. "It was slow moving; it was taking its time moving across the state."

He said the weather service had official reports of snowfall amounts of up to 7 inches, although the weather service was still compiling reports of snowfall amounts in the region midday Thursday.

A second storm is expected to move into the region from the West Coast, bringing more snow by Friday morning.

"That will probably drop another 1 to 3 inches," Anand said.

A third storm is expected to move in Friday night, but Anand said it looks like that will pass to the north and west of the city, perhaps bringing light snow but no real accumulation.

The morning storm led to closures and delays for local schools and government offices and some road closures throughout the region. It also prompted city officials to activate Code Blue protocols, in which public safety workers reach out to the homeless community and offer them rides to warm places.

Kyra Ochoa, the city's community health and safety director, said members of various city departments, including fire and police personnel, will scout the city to see if they can convince homeless people to go to a shelter for the night.

"It tends to be hit or miss," she said in an interview. "Although they are very vulnerable, they are very independent and hearty and don't always want to come into a shelter and be transported."

Michele Williams, shelter manager for Consuelo's Place, said the shelter is prepared to open its lobby with an additional 10 beds for anyone coming in from the cold as part of the Code Blue.

"Even people who are not normally interested in staying in a shelter will often take advantage of a warm bed and bathroom for the night when it's like this," she said.

Thursday's storm led to at least seven car crashes or mishaps in the city as of about 3 p.m., Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye said in an interview. No one was hurt in any of those accidents, although a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 25 between the Old Pecos Trail and St. Francis Drive exits did lead to minor injuries for the driver, he said. The interstate between Albuquerque and Santa Fe was shut down briefly Thursday morning due to the storm.

With more snow coming Friday, Joye said people should not go out unless it's "absolutely necessary."

With schools closed, kids went out and cavorted in the cold white stuff.

Hayley Wolff, 10, was one of them. With the help of two of her sisters and her mom, she was studiously working on a snow figure in her backyard in the Casa Solana neighborhood as snowflakes dropped around them.

Every now and then Hayley would fall on her back, open her mouth and take a drink from the sky.

"Every snowflake is different," she said, though she could not answer a follow-up question as to whether every one tastes different.

Her mother, Jennifer Wolff, joked that building the snow figure counted as homework for the Carlos Gilbert Elementary School student.

"It's her engineering assignment," she said.

Hayley wasn't buying it. "It's play!" she shouted as her 10-month old sister, Chloe Wolff, watching from behind a closed glass door in the house, looked none too pleased to be left out of the fun.

Elsewhere in town, motorists slid, pedestrians slipped and people shoveled as the snow kept coming down. Several people interviewed in various parts of the city said they got out their own measuring devices to gauge the snowfall. A few said it was as high as 8 or 9 inches in places.

Meanwhile, parents, children and dogs took to sledding and snowballing at Patrick Smith Park. Among them was Neko Hansen, 8, who said the snow is a gift to a region that "doesn't get a lot of rain. Maybe the snow will make the river have water."

His mother, Cozette Hansen, looked at the storm as a balm for an often-parched environment desperately in need of both moisture and balance.

"With global warming, there may be a day when this doesn't happen," she said. "So it's a blessing."