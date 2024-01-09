Storm dumps snow all across Kansas. See how much fell where

The Scott City area got hit the hardest in a winter storm that touched all corners of the state Monday and Tuesday.

Residents of the small western Kansas town saw a whopping 14.2 inches. Videos posted online show white-out conditions as strong winds blew and snow dumped on the area starting Monday.

Areas around Dodge City, Hays and Emporia also saw some of the highest amounts in the state with between 9 and 12 inches, according to data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, which uses National Weather Service and co-op data.

Highways across the state, including in the Wichita area, were shut down as the storm brought high winds and lots of snow.

Wichita’s roughly 3 inches was on the lower end compared with many parts of the state. In Harvey and Reno counties, just to the north and west of Sedgwick County, snow measurements came back at 7.5 to 7.8 inches.

Still, the amount in Wichita, combined with the rains that preceded the snow and the cold temperatures, made for slick roads. The afternoon sun should help clear up roads but much of the snow is expected to linger with cold temperatures all week.

The NWS said Wichita had seen 14.3 inches of snow already this season through 6 a.m., when the snow was still falling. That amount comes mostly from this snowfall, the 3.3 inches on Friday (Jan. 5) and 7.8 inches on Nov. 25. The last two snowstorms both set records for snowfall on those days.

That amount equals what was measured in the 1893 winter, tying for the seventh snowiest winter since records started in 1888. This is already the snowiest winter since 1988, the NWS in Wichita said.

Wichita typically averages about 12.7 inches during its winter season.

The forecast this week has lows of around 6 degrees Friday night and negative 4 degrees Sunday night. There is also a chance for snow later this week, which will add to an already snowy season.

Current view in downtown Scott City at 1:20pm. #kswx pic.twitter.com/WoNO86AySC — Tim Stoecklein (@TornadoTimmy) January 8, 2024