Storm dumps snow across the northern Plains

November has begun on a chillier note following a record or near-record warm October in much of the South and East. The last few days have offered a brief respite from the recent chill in the East, but AccuWeather forecasters are advising residents not to get used to the milder weather. "A cold front associated with a strong storm system which will track northeastward out of the Plains before heading into south-central Canada later this week is expected to reach the Eastern Seaboard Friday," sai