Storm dumps late-spring snow on Colorado

The original stars of Jersey Shore are not happy about MTV's planned reboot. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, DJ Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick spoke out against Jersey Shore 2.0 shortly after the network's announcement this week. The group launched to fame in 2009 after the reality series debuted. "As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," the statement begins. "We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives to the world," the statement continued. "So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."