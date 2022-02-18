Storm Eunice coats England's highest pub in snow

Associated Press

The five-story building that housed Samir Mansour’s bookstore on its ground floor was reduced to rubble during the 11-day war between Israel and the Palestinian territory’s Hamas rulers in May. The 100,000 books at the shop became piles of torn papers mired in ash and dust. Opened in 2000 on a busy Gaza City block near three universities, Mansour’s bookstore was popular with students and general readers alike. What made it special was that Mansour could acquire any book on demand if it was unavailable in Gaza's few libraries.