Storm Eunice Cuts Power, Disrupts Travel for Thousands

(Bloomberg) -- Storm Eunice continued to wreak havoc across Europe on Saturday, with at least twelve people reported to have been killed, thousands of homes still without electricity and ongoing disruption to travel.

In northern France and Normandy, 37,000 properties remained without power at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to grid manager Enedis, and about 1,000 technicians were working to fix the situation. In the U.K., utility SSE Plc said about 60,000 homes were still without electricity in southern England. The company added that it’s seen more than 1,000 points of damage to its overhead line network from uprooted trees and airborne debris.

Insurers in Britain have indicated the cleanup could cost more than 300 million pounds ($408 million), according to the Press Association. South Western Railway said that all its train lines were blocked and services would remain disrupted until the end of Saturday. Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade warned residents to be aware of loose structures or falling debris. The service took almost 2,000 calls on Friday, three times more than the previous day. The storm also ripped off part of the dome of London’s O2 complex and thousands watched online as planes tried to land in high winds at the city’s Heathrow airport.

In Germany, where the storm is named Zeynep, the nation’s shipping agency issued a warning for the nation’s North Sea coast, predicting waves as high as 2 meters. Rail operator Deutsche Bahn AG said Saturday morning that “massive” disruption is ongoing in northern parts of the country. The state-owned firm has mobilized 2,000 people to help resume services. A 270-year-old windmill in eastern Germany also collapsed, according to a local media report.

Storm Casualties

At least 12 people across the continent have been killed, AP reported, many due to falling trees. Three people died in the U.K., all in vehicles that were hit by toppled trees or debris, while in Belgium a 79-year-old man drowned after falling from his pleasure boat in the port of Ypres, Le Soir reported.

In Germany, three people died, according to news agency DPA, including a 17-year-old who was in a storm-related car accident. A 68-year-old man on the North Sea coast fell through a damaged roof he was trying to repair, and a 56-year-old man drove into a fallen tree near the Dutch border. Winds in the country on Friday evening were measured as high as 143 kilometers per hour (89 miles per hour).

