Storm Eunice: Are fences covered by insurance?

(iStock)

With winds of up to 90mph, Storm Eunice has arrived in southern parts of England and Wales.

The gale-force gusts are so strong that the Met Office issued not one, but two, rare red weather warnings ahead of the Storm’s arrival on 18 February.

And while there have been reports of bins flying down roads and trampolines being blown onto railway tracks, what can you do if your personal property is damaged by the storm?

More specifically, what can you do if the storm damages your fence?

If your property has faced any damage due to Storm Eunice, it’s important to check out your home, buildings and contents insurance policy to see what it covers.

The BBC reports that most buildings insurance policies will not pay out for storm damage to hedges, gates or fences. Which is why it’s important to read the fine print when selecting a policy.

However, Citizens Advice says that buildings insurance covers the cost of repairing damage to the structure of your property. This includes garages, sheds, fences, pipes, cables and drains.

It adds that it usually covers these costs if they were damaged due to fallen trees, lampposts, aerials or satellites, which could be the case with Storm Eunice.

For those who own their own home, buildings insurance is their own responsibility.

For tenants renting a property from a landlord, Citizens Advice says it’s generally the landlord’s responsibility to take out the insurance, but the tenant may be responsible for the loss or damage to fixtures and fittings.

So if you do have a damaged fence, it’s best to check your buildings insurance policy to see whether it is covered. If you rent your home, check with your landlord about their policy.