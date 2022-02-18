Storm Eunice hits UK as weather service issues 'danger to life' warning for London

Strong winds and waves have begun to hit parts of the UK, as the British meteorological service issues its first ever 'life-threatening' weather warning for London and the military is placed on standby for Storm Eunice. The storm, which BBC Weather says could be one of the country's worst in three decades, is barrelling eastwards towards London.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • High Winds and Rough Seas as Storm Eunice Hits Wales

    Waves and high winds hit Porthcawl, Wales, early on February 18, as Storm Eunice arrived in the United Kingdom.Footage streamed by Carl Harlott shows waves sending water flying onto the Esplanade in Porthcawl, South Wales, as heavy gusts of wind can be heard in the background.A Red Weather Warning had been issued for southwest coastal areas of the UK on February 18 as Storm Eunice hit.The BBC reported that 1,800 Welsh homes were without power on Friday morning. Most schools in Wales had been closed and all trains had been cancelled in preparation for the storm. Credit: Carl Harlott via Storyful

  • High Seas and Strong Wind in Cornwall, Ahead of Storm Eunice

    Big waves were building in strong winds at Sennen Cove, Cornwall, on February 17, as the southwestern tip of England prepared for the arrival of Storm Eunice.Footage posted by @SaraBodinar shows the scene.A rare Red Weather Warning was issued for southwest coastal areas of England, with Storm Eunice expected to arrive on February 18.Cornwall Council said on Twitter that they had activated their Severe Weather Policy, which included accommodation for rough sleepers, on February 17. They also urged people to avoid travelling and “be extra careful” upon arrival of the storm. Credit: @SaraBodinar via Storyful

  • WorldView: Storm Eunice batters U.K.; Brazil flooding death toll rises

    A severe storm is causing damage in the U.K.. Rescue efforts continue following devastating flooding in Brazil. Sydney beaches are back open after a fatal shark attack. And a Russian figure skating coach is under fire. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joins "CBS News Mornings" with a roundup of the headlines.

  • Roof of London's O2 Arena Ripped Open by Strong Winds

    Parts of the roof of London’s O2 Arena were ripped off by strong winds on Friday, February 18, as Storm Eunice hit the United Kingdom.The Met Office issued rare red weather warnings as Storm Eunice was expected to bring extremely strong winds and disruption to much of the UK.This video taken by Manu Kastia shows damage to the arena’s fiberglass-fabric roof. The Royal Borough of Greenwich, where the venue is located, posted a statement to Twitter about the “awful news” of the destruction, asking people to remain indoors and avoid the area surrounding the structure.The arena, which opened in 2000 and was originally named the Millennium Dome, was featured in several movies and TV shows, including the 1999 James Bond movie The World Is Not Enough. Credit: Manu Kastia via Storyful

  • Ford, Volvo join Redwood Materials to launch free EV battery recycling program in California

    Redwood Materials, the startup founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, is launching an electric vehicle battery recycling program in California with Ford and Volvo as inaugural partners as pressure mounts to source materials for EVs. The basic plan is that Redwood Materials will work with dealers and dismantlers in California to recover end-of-life battery packs in hybrid and electric vehicles. The cost of retrieving, properly packaging and then transporting the batteries back to Redwood's recycling facility in northern Nevada will be shared by the startup along with partners Volvo and Ford.

  • James Gandolfini's son Michael was 'the only one' who should've played young Tony Soprano, says Jamie-Lynn Sigler

    "It was a beautiful thing that happened," the actress, who costarred with Michael's late father James on "The Sopranos," told Insider.

  • World’s Most-Important Oil Price Tops $100, Signals More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Forget the futures market, the world’s most important oil price just smashed through $100 a barrel with every sign it is going to push higher. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityDated Brent, the price of cargoe

  • Tesla co-founder seeks to solve California's battery waste problem

    Redwood Materials, founded by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel, will work with Ford and Volvo on an electric vehicle battery recycling program in California.

  • ‘The Prince’ Canceled: Animated British Royal Family Parody Won’t Return For Season 2 On HBO Max

    EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has opted not to renew its animated comedy series The Prince for a second season. “The Prince is not moving forward,” HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed to Deadline during an interview tied to TCA. The move is not surprising. The Prince, a biting look at the British […]

  • Adam Scott Pokes Fun at ‘Party Down’ Ratings Ahead of Revival: “Our Final Episode Had 13,000 Viewers”

    Adam Scott has a feeling it might not be too tough for the revived run of Starz’s Party Down to get more attention than the comedy did when its initial episodes aired over a decade ago. The Severance star visited The Late Show on Thursday, where host Stephen Colbert asked Scott about reprising his role […]

  • Stocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks closed higher after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting did little to alter bets on the path of interest rates this year. Treasuries rose.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?The S&P 500 rebou

  • Heaviest snow expected Thursday night amid Winter Storm Warning

    Rich Luterman breaks down what we can expect.

  • Deadly Storm Eunice batters Britain, Ireland

    People in Briton and Ireland hunkered down on Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice toppled roofs and trees and buffeted planes coming in to land at Heathrow. The Atlantic storm posed a threat to life, Britain's Meteorological Office said, with record winds.A gust of 122 miles per hour recorded on the Isle of Wight is provisionally the most powerful ever recorded in England.Storm Eunice knocked out power for more than 100,000 people and shredded the roof of London's O2 performance arena. It brewed in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream, before making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast, sending plumes of spray over the roofs of cottages.A man died in Ireland after being struck by a falling tree while clearing storm debris, RTE reported.Planes were buffeted so strongly by gusts at some airports that pilots were forced to abandon landings.This live stream of Heathrow Airport's runway was being watched by more than 200,000 people online.Ferries and trains were also cancelled, and Britain's security minister said troops were on standby.

  • Winds buffet planes landing at London Heathrow

    Footage broadcast by Jet TV showed incoming passenger jets being buffeted by gusts of wind on Friday (February 18), with some bouncing upon landing and others diverting.Storm Eunice, which began in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream, posed a danger to life, Britain's Meteorological Office said.Winds of up to 100 miles per hour were reported.

  • Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Matched in Green for a Date in L.A.

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted having their own day date out west in Los Angeles where they outfit-coordinated, both wearing green. Turner had on a Finders Keepers knit dress.

  • Nevada police officer, wife take in 5 children from foster care system

    North Las Vegas police officer Nicholas Quintana says his compassion and his faith pushed him to do the unimaginable as he responded to a homicide call in January.

  • Planes Struggle to Land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice Hits

    Planes struggled on their approach to London’s Heathrow Airport on February 18, battling strong winds and rain as Storm Eunice hit the United Kingdom.Footage streamed by Big Jet TV showed planes approaching the airport on Friday. One plane was seen abandoning the attempt to land entirely while several more arrived askew.Big Jet TV’s stream captured the attention of both human and feline audiences, with one social media user comparing it to the Winter Olympics, saying: "Big Jet TV currently more gripping than the Winter Olympics. A brand new spectator sport is born! “Get it DOWN!”The Independent reported that British Airways had cancelled at least 80 flights arriving and departing from London airports, including 44 at Heathrow Airport due to Storm Eunice.A rare Red Weather Warning had been issued for the south west of England in advance of Storm Eunice, warning of wind gusts in the most exposed coastal areas in excess of 90mph. Credit: Big Jet TV via Storyful

  • Amazon shoppers rave about this product that can remove gel polish without damaging your nails

    This is a game changer.

  • Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

    The jackpot was an estimated $53 million with a cash option of $35.1 million.

  • Allowing Kamila Valieva to Compete Condones the Abuse of Young Athletes

    For people who tune in to figure skating every four years, the scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva may be shocking. For longtime fans of the sport, though, it feels like an inevitability.