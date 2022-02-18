Storm Eunice hits UK as weather service issues 'danger to life' warning for London

Reuters Videos

People in Briton and Ireland hunkered down on Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice toppled roofs and trees and buffeted planes coming in to land at Heathrow. The Atlantic storm posed a threat to life, Britain's Meteorological Office said, with record winds.A gust of 122 miles per hour recorded on the Isle of Wight is provisionally the most powerful ever recorded in England.Storm Eunice knocked out power for more than 100,000 people and shredded the roof of London's O2 performance arena. It brewed in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream, before making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast, sending plumes of spray over the roofs of cottages.A man died in Ireland after being struck by a falling tree while clearing storm debris, RTE reported.Planes were buffeted so strongly by gusts at some airports that pilots were forced to abandon landings.This live stream of Heathrow Airport's runway was being watched by more than 200,000 people online.Ferries and trains were also cancelled, and Britain's security minister said troops were on standby.