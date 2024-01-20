Storm expected across the Valley, officials encourage reporting damage
Back-to-back storm systems are expected to bring showers to parts of Central California throughout the weekend and into early next week.
Back-to-back storm systems are expected to bring showers to parts of Central California throughout the weekend and into early next week.
Plus, score big savings on winter storm essentials and cozy snow-day finds.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
Reviewers say they're 'like wearing a heated blanket' and 'best money I've spent on winter clothes.'
What you need to know about how to watch today's Buccs vs. Lions match.
Colon cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women under 50 years old. Here’s what to know and when to get screened.
A hacking group linked to a Russian intelligence agency accessed the emails of several senior Microsoft executives and other employees, the company disclosed Friday.
Stop staring at a big black box when your TV is off — and start seeing art. You can save hundreds right now.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game tonight.
Are you having a "puppy love cinnamon evening" or a "mom rock post-grunge morning?" Spotify daylist will let you know.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers at 49ers game.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Football is spreading up and down the calendar. Will there come a day when it's too much?
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his top daily fantasy football lineup picks for Saturday's and Sunday's matchups.
It’s been 17 months since Amazon agreed to buy iRobot for $1.7 billion. The subsequent year and a half has unfolded at a glacial pace, as the deal has inched forward. The deal’s latest hurdle is the European Commission, which has set a February 14 deadline to reach a final decision.
On this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, we discuss the electric Charger photos, drive the TLX Type S, welcome a WRX long-termer and more.
Audi won the 2024 Dakar Rally with a prototype called RS Q E-Tron. Spanish driver Carlos Sainz drove the winning car and earned his fourth Dakar victory.
Wilkinson was fired in 2022 after multiple investigations, including one into the sexual misconduct of former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.
Apple's much-anticipated mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, is now available for pre-order in the US through the company's website and all its stores across the country.
Media streamer Plex's long-delayed plans to launch a marketplace for TV and movie rentals are finally being realized after multiple false starts. The media startup originally announced its plan to expand its streaming service to include rentals just ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted launch plans alongside other technical concerns. Then, at CES a year ago, Plex said the rentals market was due for a second-quarter launch.