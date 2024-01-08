Storm expected to dump 6 to 10 inches of snow on Fox Valley; commute Tuesday evening likely to be difficult

A storm reaches the Fox Valley late Monday and throughout the day Tuesday.

APPLETON - The Fox Valley is finally getting its first big snow storm of the season Monday night, and commuters will have to watch for treacherous conditions Tuesday evening.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the area. The storm system is coming up from the Central Great Plains and will reach the Great Lakes area this week.

Here's what to know, including when the winter weather is expected to begin, when the snow will ramp up, and how much snowfall the Appleton area will get.

When will the winter weather begin?

The snow will come overnight Monday.

An early drizzle will become snow that will move into the area after midnight Tuesday. By the morning commute, there should be an inch on the ground so far, said Timm Uhlmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ashwaubenon on Monday morning.

When, where will the snowfall ramp up?

The storm system will hit the northeast part of the state mostly Tuesday. Most of the snow will fall Tuesday afternoon and evening, he said. Strong winds will pick up later Tuesday, reaching speeds of up to 40 mph.

"A lot of the impact will be focused on the evening commute," Uhlmann said.

How much snowfall is expected?

As of Monday morning, the forecast calls for the Appleton area to get at least 6 to 9 inches of snow, Uhlmann said.

What conditions will Appleton-area drivers experience?

Drivers should prepare for difficult and slippery commutes Tuesday.

A winter storm warning is in place for Outagamie, Shawano, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, southern Marinette and southern Oconto counties until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The snow will wrap up Tuesday night towards midnight, but visibility might still be low as strong winds continue.

"The wind will still be there, but it will be heavy wet snow so it shouldn't blow or drift around too much," Uhlmann said.

The weather services reminds drivers to to keep a flashlight, food and water in your car in case of an emergency.

Benita Mathew is a health reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at bmathew@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Fox Valley snow storm to make Tuesday commute difficult, slippery