Storm expected to dump 6-8 inches of snow in Michigan, weather predictions say

This time there really is a wolf, weather forecasters said Thursday.

A storm, which some news outlets are calling "a blizzard," is headed toward Michigan and is expected to dump 6-8 inches of snow, mostly on Friday, followed by dangerous winds that could take out power lines and then single-digit and sub-zero temperatures.

It's weather that very well could wallop the state, much like it did last year.

Early Thursday, parts of metro Detroit already had a light coating, 1-2 inches, of snow; the winter wonderland scenes it created, forecasters warned, could gradually turn into a nightmare for many.

Snow sticks to the branches of the trees along Barrington Road in Grosse Pointe Park on Thurs., Jan. 11, 2024.

To be safe, weather watchers are warning that Friday’s commute home could be treacherous, so leave work early.

A winter storm watch has been issued for 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for Bay, Midland, and Saginaw counties, as well as areas near Flint and in the Thumb, where heavy snow could end up being more than half a foot.

In northern Lower Michigan, which included Otsego, Alpena, Kalkaska, and Roscommon, the snowfall could be even deeper, exceeding 8 inches.

And weather experts warned Michiganders, especially those in remote and other areas where the power tends to go out as a result of downed tree limbs and lines, have a plan, just in case your electricity and heat for a few days.

Michigan’s meteorologists are all too aware they are in a tough spot when it comes to dire predictions and rapidly changing weather patterns.

Last winter, a severe snowstorm hit the state in January, followed by what the utilities called "a rare" freezing rain and ice storm in February that delayed air travel, caused car crashes and pileups, downed trees and took out electricity to 700,000 homes and business, and killed a firefighter in Paw Paw.

If meteorologists forecast terrible weather that never happens too many times, the public starts to doubt their predictions, the way the villagers stopped listening to the fabled shepherd boy who cried wolf.

However, if they don’t sound the alarm soon enough — or at all — and there actually is a metaphorical wolf, the consequences could be serious.

A crew from Davey Tree of Auburn Hills cuts a large tree branch back from a residential home and sidewalk on Woodward Heights blvd. in Pleasant Ridge after an ice storm in metro Detroit that causes widespread power outages, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

And that’s where they are now.

"This is a big system," Andrew Arnold, a National Weather Service meteorologist in White Lake Township warned, noting the worst of the storm is expected to hit early Friday afternoon.

But, he added, the weather system also is "dynamic," which translates to unpredictable.

Exactly how much snow will fall this time, meteorologists are trying to work out.

But, forecasters said, with winds predicted to be as high as 45 mph expected and a high probability that temperatures will fall into next week, Michiganders should be ready — even if the snowfall from the storm ends up being lighter.

"We had a storm earlier that didn’t quite pan out as we expected," Arnold said. "But with this one, we have a higher confidence we’ll see a decent amount of snowfall across the area."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan winter storm expected to bring 6-8 inches of snow