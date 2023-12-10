Storm expected to hit Anchorage and Mat Valley with winds and blowing snow; heavy snow forecast elsewhere

Dec. 10—A powerful winter storm is expected to bring high winds and blowing snow to much of Southcentral Alaska starting Sunday afternoon, including Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley. Heavy snow is expected elsewhere, including on the Kenai Peninsula, in Southwest Alaska and the Copper River region.

Winds are expected to pick up in Anchorage midday and intensify in the evening, with gusts to 40 mph expected in the northern and western parts of the city, and gusts to 65 mph on the Hillside, according to the National Weather Service. An advisory is in effect from noon Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

"Gusty north winds will develop across north and west Anchorage by midday (Sunday) and intensify into the evening and overnight hours before diminishing early Monday morning," the weather service wrote. "The strong winds will lift easily transportable snow already on the ground leading to significant drifting and blowing snow."

A blizzard warning is in effect for the Matanuska Valley, including Palmer and Wasilla, from noon Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, with gusts to 60 mph forecast.

"Travel will be difficult," the weather service wrote. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

Elsewhere:

—A storm warning is in effect for the Girdwood and Portage areas starting at noon. "Total snow accumulations of 15 to 30 inches, with local amounts up to 36 inches possible," the weather service said. "East winds gusting as high as 60 mph, strongest through Portage Valley." This will affect travel on the Seward Highway.

—A storm warning is in effect for parts of the Kenai Peninsula and western Prince William Sound, with between 15 and 40 inches of snow possible, the weather service said, along with blowing snow. The highest amounts are expected in Turnagain Pass and the Whittier area. The warning also affects Seward and Moose Pass.

"Travel will be difficult," the weather service wrote. "Heavy snow and blowing snow will lead to white-out conditions at times."

—An advisory is also in effect for the western Kenai Peninsula, including Cooper Landing, Kenai/Soldotna and Homer, with 4-10 inches of snow forecast and gusts to 35 mph.

—A blizzard warning is in effect for the Bristol Bay region with heavy snow and winds forecast.

—A storm warning is in effect for the Copper River region from late Sunday night to noon Monday, with up to 24 inches of snow and gusts to 35 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.