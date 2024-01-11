Storm expected to hit Arizona; chilly temperatures may linger

Arizona residents might see a weak winter storm on Thursday and a chilly few days after, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Mark O’Malley, a weather service meteorologist, told The Arizona Republic that a weak storm system will be brushing through the state, which will cause an increase in cloud coverage and wind.

“Winds will begin to increase (Thursday) afternoon and could hit 20 to 30 miles per hour, and it will feel quite chilly with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s,” O’Malley said.

Northern and eastern Arizona are projected to be hit the hardest, and there is the possibility of light snow in northern Arizona. O’Malley advised people to postpone travel plans to these areas if possible.

While the storm is projected to end by Thursday evening, the cold weather is expected to linger.

“(The storm) will leave a really cold air mass in place," O'Malley said. "We’re looking at temperatures at near freezing again for Friday morning."

The weather service warned Arizona residents earlier this week to take precautions as freezing temperatures can cause damage to plants that are sensitive to the cold, to check on neighbors with insufficient heating, make sure pets have a warm shelter, and secure outdoor piping.

“Most people probably have had their plants frozen by now. But most of the stuff grows back anyways in the spring,” O’Malley said.

While it is technically possible to get frostbite at below-freezing temperatures, Arizona residents should not be too concerned.

“I guess if you’re moving fast enough and you’re sitting outside for long enough, it’s possible. But you’d have to be like really exposed to be worried about that,” O’Malley said.

