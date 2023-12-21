Storm expected to hit Arizona on Friday, bringing rain and snow. Here's what to know

While Thursday was expected to be a sunnier day in metro Phoenix, the weekend was set to bring rain to the Valley ahead of Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.

"Widespread rainfall activity will move its way towards the Desert Southwest late Thursday/early Friday," the National Weather Service travel outlook read. "Heaviest rainfall will likely occur between early Friday morning and Friday afternoon, with lingering shower activity continuing through Saturday."

The weather service predicted a high of 77 degrees and sunny skies in metro Phoenix on Thursday and a low temperature of 54 degrees. The high temperature was then forecast to drop more than ten degrees on Friday to a high of 63 degrees and a 100% chance of rain.

The rain was expected to linger through the weekend with a 70% chance of rain on Saturday and a 20% of rain on Christmas Eve. According to the weather service, both Saturday and Christmas Eve were expected to see high temperatures hovering around 65 degrees with lows in the 40s.

Lower desert areas were forecast to see 0.5 to 1 inch of rain over the weekend while areas in higher terrain may see up to 1.5 inches of rain.

Friday travel may be impacted in Phoenix

Clouds above palm trees in the north Phoenix Moon Valley area on Dec. 9, 2019.

The weather service said rainfall may create travel issues on roadways, especially on Friday. It recommended adjusting travel plans to avoid hazardous conditions.

Though the weather service advised travelers to be cautious, much of metro Phoenix was only placed under minor impact due to possible weather conditions.

In terms of flights, the weather service said air travel on Friday may be impacted across much of the western United States. They said significant delays were possible.

Flagstaff to see rain and snow heading into the holiday

According to the weather service, the mountain town was forecast to see a mixture of rain and high-elevation snow starting on Thursday. Officials were predicting a 60% chance of snow on Thursday night. The high temperature was forecast to be 48 degrees with a low of 29.

On Friday, Flagstaff was forecast to see a 100% chance of snow. High temperatures were expected to dip into the high 30s with low temperatures in the low teens.

The weather service said the heaviest snow accumulation would be on Friday and that people should bring their pets indoors, use caution when walking on untreated surfaces, slow down on the roads and plan ahead.

Travel conditions were expected to be clear on Thursday and Christmas Day, but there were moderate risks on Friday and minor risks on Saturday and Christmas Eve. The weather service recommended those up north winterize their vehicle, check road conditions at az511.com and keep up with the weather forecast.

Winterizing your vehicle

The Arizona Department of Transportation released what they recommend as a "must-have" winter vehicle supply kit, which includes:

Cellphone and charger

Water

Winter clothing/blankets

Prescribed medication

First-aid kit

Flashlight with extra batteries

Ice scraper

A small bag of sand or cat litter for wheel traction

Compact shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Nonperishable snacks

Road map

Tucson to see rain and low temperatures

While Thursday was forecast to be 74 degrees and sunny, the weather service said Tucson would see rain Friday through Christmas Eve.

Friday was forecast to have a 100% chance of rain, a high of 61 degrees and a low temperature of 48. Saturday was forecast to have an 80% chance of rain, a high temperature of 59 and a low temperature of 42 degrees.

Rain chances decrease to 30% on Christmas Eve and a high temperature of 59 degrees and a low of 35 degrees, according to the weather service.

Tucson was forecast to get 1.5-2 inches of rain throughout the weekend while places in higher elevations, such as Mt. Lemmon, may receive 8-12 inches of snow.

Driving in the rain

ADOT provided the following safety tips for driving in the rain:

Inspect windshield wipers and replace them if necessary prior to expected rainfall.

Turn on the headlights.

Reduce speeds.

Avoid sudden braking on wet pavement.

Create a “space cushion” between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Avoid areas where water has pooled in travel lanes.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona to see rain and snow as storm hits. Here's what to expect