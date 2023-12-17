Storm front from Florida coming to Massachusetts: High winds, rains expected

WORCESTER – Get ready for high winds and heavy rain.

The worst of it is expected in the Worcester area between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. A wind advisory is in effect as gusts could hit 55 miles per hour. Power outages are possible from downed trees that fall on power lines.

More powerful gusts are expected for Cape Cod and the coastal areas, where a high wind warning is in place. Winds in those areas could top out at 65 mph.

As for the rain, a total of 2 to 3 inches is expected in the Worcester area. Light showers are expected to start at 6 p.m. Sunday and increase to a moderate intensity after midnight.

A strong storm system will bring heavy rain and high winds to southern New England early Monday. Gusty winds as high as 65mph could down trees and cause power outages. Heavy rain of 3-4” could cause poor drainage and river flooding. #MAWX #CTWX #RIWX pic.twitter.com/P6Ly4ZQhLg — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 17, 2023

The heaviest showers should coincide with high wind gusts during the six-hour window between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, said Meteorologist Kyle Pederson.

National Grid will have extra crews in the field should power outages occur.

“National Grid is closely monitoring the weather forecasts, and we have crews and personnel in place across Massachusetts ready to respond to any impacts this storm may bring,” said Tim Moore, vice president of electric operations in New England.

A weather front that caused flooding in Florida is sending the wind and rain our way. It’s a mix of a low-pressure system with some “tropical ingredients,” said Pederson.

After the front moves out of the Worcester area Monday, we could see lingering rain and a few snow flurries, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s Tuesday. Wednesday trough Friday looks to be mostly sunny with high temperatures approaching 40.

