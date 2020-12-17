Storm Gail: Two killed in 30- to 60-car pile-up as three feet of snow hit Northeast

Parts of New York report up to 40 inches of snow from the winter storm (AP)

Winter Storm Gail has hammered the Northeast with more than 3 feet of snow in certain areas, causing dangerous road conditions that left at least two people dead.

The winter storm caused a 30 to 60-car pile-up in Clinton County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transport announced in an alert. Two people died from the crash and multiple people were injured.

“Please stay home and do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary,” state police said in a tweet following the crash.

The crash happened on Interstate 80, closing the westbound highway for several hours as officials worked to clear the area.

Virginia State Police also reported a 19-year-old man died in a car crash in the early hours of Thursday morning, one of about 200 accidents the state police responded to throughout the nor’easter.

More than 40 inches of snow was reported in parts of New York State, with 10 inches reported in New York City’s Central Park on Thursday morning.

The heavy snow also impacted the road conditions in NYC, and officials reported a multi-car collision on a bridge connecting Manhattan to the Bronx – causing at least six people to be hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

More follows …