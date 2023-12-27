Storm Gerrit brings strong winds and rain to Northern Ireland.

Drivers have been warned to expect hazardous conditions after Storm Gerrit arrived in Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain was in place until 10:00 GMT.

The storm is expected to be felt across the UK, with warnings in place for much of England, Scotland and Wales.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office warned of rainfall of up to 60mm in some areas and powerful gusts.

Several roads have been closed due to weather-related issues, including the Antrim Coast Road near Glenarm, County Antrim and the Blaris Road in Lisburn.

Orlock Head in County Down recorded Northern Ireland's strongest gust of wind as the storm moved east.

It reached 62mph, while 59mph gusts were recorded at Ballypatrick in County Antrim.

In Murlough, County Down, 31mm of rain was recorded, while 29mm fell at Stormont, Lough Fea in County Tyrone and Banagher in County Londonderry.

Possible flooding

Weather warnings for both wind and rain have also been issued across the Republic of Ireland by Irish weather service, Met Éireann.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry, Clare and Galway from 15:00 GMT on Wednesday until midnight.

Met Éireann has warned of strong to gale force westerly winds, adding that coastal flooding is likely.

A status yellow wind and rain warning is in place for the entire country until midnight.

The arrival of Storm Gerrit marks the earliest in the season that a storm named with the letter G has arrived.

The previous earliest one was Storm Georgina on the 23rd of January 2018, while the latest was storm Gareth on 11th March 2019.

It is also only the fourth time that storm names have reached the letter G since naming began in 2015.

It comes a week after Storm Pia, named by the Danish weather service, brought strong winds to Northern Ireland.