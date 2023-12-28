Storm Gerrit Makes for Tricky Landings at Heathrow Airport

Storm Gerrit made life difficult for pilots approaching Heathrow Airport on December 27, with video showing planes performing go-arounds or wobbling in the high wind.

Video by GoAirplane shows one British Airways plane abort its initial landing attempt, while other planes can be seen swaying on approach.

The Met Office reported strong winds across the country as Storm Gerrit arrived in the UK, with Scotland experiencing the strongest gusts. Credit: GoAirplane via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]