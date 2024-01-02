Storm Henk brings 80mph winds and heavy rain as travel delayed

Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are in place in parts of the United Kingdom - George Cracknell Wright/London Wet Weather

Storm Henk is to bring 80mph winds and heavy rain with travel disruption expected.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind for parts of southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales from until 8pm on Tuesday.

The forecaster said disruption to travel as well as “flying debris” is “likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life”.

It said: “Storm Henk will bring a spell of very strong winds, causing disruption to travel and utilities.

“Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.”

The forecaster said travel by road, rail, air and ferry may be affected with motorists told to drive slowly.

Simon Williams, an RAC spokesman said: “As strong winds and heavy rain combine to make driving conditions treacherous, we urge motorists to lower their speeds and leave plenty of extra stopping distance.

“Standing water also increases the danger of aquaplaning which is what happens when a layer of water gets between the tyres and the road surface making it impossible to steer, brake or accelerate.”

Those living near the coast are advised to avoid walking near any large crashing waves as they may drag people out to sea.

Homeowners should secure garden furniture and other loose objects and power cuts may bring mobile phone coverage down, the Met Office said.

A wider Yellow severe weather warning for wind covers the whole of southern England and Wales.

Vehicles driving through floodwater in Godalming in Surrey on New Year’s Day - JAMES JAGGER/ALAMY

A Yellow warning for rain covers a wide area of England and Wales as further rain moves in through the day.

Gusts of 70 to 80mph are likely on exposed coasts in the west, with gusts of 50 to 60mph expected inland.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Strong winds across southern parts of England and Wales



Tuesday 1000 – 2000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/B7qBbXcaiz — Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2024

There are 110 flood warnings and alerts in place across most of England, with the Environment Agency warning people not to drive through water.

More than a dozen rail services across England were experiencing disruption on Tuesday, including delays at Euston, according to National Rail.

Paul Gundersen, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Further wet and windy weather is forecast for the UK this week.

“Our latest analysis of the forecast shows an increase in the likelihood of very strong wind gusts across parts of southern Wales and England which is why we have issued this Amber warning this morning and named Storm Henk.

“Storm Henk will initially bring very strong winds to the southwest of England and Southern Wales, with gusts of up to 80mph possible.

“As Storm Henk moves north-eastwards across the south of the UK through Tuesday the strongest winds will also move eastwards, across the south Midlands, Home Counties and East Anglia through the afternoon and evening.”

Sadiq Khan has issued a warning to Londoners as the stormy weather hits the capital.

The Mayor of London said in a tweet: “Storm Henk will bring very strong winds and heavy rain across London today, with a potential risk to life and property.”

Public Health Wales told residents to “stay indoors” and only travel by car if “essential”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, told people to stay away from coastal areas and close windows and doors.

The weather across the UK is forecast to remain unsettled through this week with westerly Atlantic conditions in charge.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.