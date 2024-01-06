Storm Henk: St Ives kayakers paddle across flooded meadow

Kayakers were seen paddling across a meadow in the aftermath of Storm Henk.

Pictures taken in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, showed the scale of the flooding with some residents sweeping water away from their homes.

Cambridgeshire is the flattest county in the UK and has been prone to flooding, most notably in December 2020 when more than 200 homes were flooded.

St Ives mayor and pub landlord, Phil Pope, said the scenes in the town were "an unbelievable sight to see".

The Floods Tavern manager told the BBC: "When you look out you've [normally] got a beautiful meadow, people cycling, walking their dogs - you've got the rowers coming by and now it's just a complete landscape of water. It's mind-blowing really."

Elsewhere in St Ives, The Pike & Eel Hotel and Marina had to close due to flood water surrounding it.

Owner Raju Karania said some of the water had also started to seep inside.

"I'm not sure if the water will keep rising, it's really bad," Mr Karania said, but he hoped he would be in a position to reopen next week.

There are 10 flood warnings currently in force for the Cambridgeshire area which means that flooding is expected.

These relate to the River Nene, River Great Ouse and the River Nar.

There are also 29 flood alerts in place, which means that flooding is possible.

