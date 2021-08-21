These Updating Maps Show Where Storm Henri Could Hit Hardest

The Northeast US is bracing for a rare impact from a hurricane late Sunday, after Henri strengthened on Saturday to a Category 1 hurricane.

“Henri is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the coasts of Long Island and southern New England,” the National Hurricane Center warned on Saturday morning.

If this happens, Henri would be the first hurricane to hit the region since Hurricane Bob in August 1991. Bob was the first Atlantic hurricane of the 1991 season. It made landfall in Rhode Island as a Category 2 hurricane, killing 18 people and causing around $3 billion in damage, when adjusted for inflation.

Forecast track and wind probabilities

Times shown are US Eastern Time. Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via NOAA/NWS

This updating map shows the forecast track and winds from Henri. Use the control to switch between views showing the chances of hurricane-force winds (more than 74 mph) and tropical-storm-force winds (more than 39 mph).

Henri’s projected track has been moved to the west over the past couple of days as forecasters have accounted for its interaction with other weather systems. As of Saturday, the center of the storm was expected to make landfall in the Hamptons on the eastern end of Long Island, before moving into Connecticut.

Hazardous conditions will likely extend over a large area, with New York City being placed under a tropical storm warning on Saturday. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm on Friday.

Storm surge warnings and watches

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via NOAA/NWS

Flooding from surging seas is expected to be the major hazard from Henri. On Saturday morning, the NHC was predicting surges of up to five feet on Long Island and parts of New England.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves,” the center warned.

Forecast track and rain in the next 7 days

Times shown are US Eastern Time. Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via NOAA/NWS

Heavy rain from the storm is expected to cause further flooding. This map shows the forecast track and anticipated rainfall over the coming week. “Henri is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, and northern New Jersey Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 10 inches,” the NHC warned on Saturday. “Heavy rainfall from Henri may result in considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding.”

Forecast track and flooding

Times shown are US Eastern Time. Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via NOAA/NWS

This map shows risks of flash flooding from rain in the coming 24 hours, together with longer-term forecasts of river flooding from stream gauges where those are available.

Rain from tropical cyclones, especially if they move slowly after coming ashore, is a particular hazard in more developed urban areas, where paved surfaces prevent water from draining quickly. Henri is expected to slow after landfall and then make a turn to the northeast after passing through Connecticut.

Henri is the third hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season, following Elsa, which weakened to a tropical storm after entering the Caribbean, and Grace, which hit Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday morning. Grace then made a second landfall on the coast of central Mexico early on Saturday morning as a Category 3 storm, with maximum winds around 125 mph.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that 2021 will be an above average Atlantic season, with 15 to 21 named storms and 7 to 10 hurricanes. 2020 was the busiest hurricane season on record with 30 named storms.

