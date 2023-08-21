Storm Hilary brings gushing floodwaters to Las Vegas

STORY: Reuters video captured the inundation, showing floodwaters gushing through the parking structure of The LINQ casino hotel.

Earlier, the National Weather Service of Las Vegas issued flash flood warnings for numerous areas in the vicinity of Las Vegas.

Hilary made landfall earlier on Sunday in the northern part of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, where nearly 1,900 people were evacuated to shelters, according to the country's army. Meteorologists anticipate that Hilary could rank among the most rain-laden tropical cyclones recorded, affecting western states like Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho.