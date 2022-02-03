Storm hits Memphis, toppling trees and glazing roads
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reported from Memphis Wednesday morning, showcasing the snow and ice that hit western parts of Tennessee.
Get an early look at how the storm system timeline could unfold on Thursday and Friday. The timing is important. The rain and wintry mix could change over to snow more quickly or more slowly than what is shown here.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Authorities said two endangered Florida panthers were struck and killed by vehicles in separate incidents, The Associated Press reported. Wildlife officials said the remains of a 3-year-old female panther were found Friday alongside Immokalee Road in Collier County. Another 2-year-old female panther was found dead on Monday alongside Interstate 75, which is near the western Alligator Alley toll plaza.According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife...
A winter system moves into Pennsylvania as rain today, but it will be switching over to freezing rain and a wintry mix.
Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring hazardous, perhaps impossible, driving conditions to northern Ohio Thursday with 8 to 18 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service is calling for more snow to hit Pennsylvania. The further west you live, more snow you'll see.
How much snow fell in Fort Collins, Loveland and other parts of Colorado? Here's a list.
A large iceberg broke off the deteriorating Thwaites glacier and, along with sea ice, it is blocking two research ships with dozens of scientists from examining how fast its crucial ice shelf is falling apart. Plans to examine the glacier's crucial ice shelf haven't been stopped but are sidetracked a bit, officials said. This was the last of three international scientific expeditions aimed at the vulnerable ice shelf, said British Antarctic Survey geophysicist Rob Larter, chief scientist of the first research mission.
Severe winter weather has left nearly 70,000 Texans without power as of Thursday morning, as freezing temperatures continue to move eastward across the U.S.According to poweroutage.us, another 24,000 customers in Arkansas have also lost power. These outages comes roughly one year after massive power outages swept across the Lone Star State, resulting in over 200 deaths and prompting criticisms of the state's preparedness against colder...
Oncor’s website showed outages all across the region Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to last weekend's New England blizzard, this has a much larger real estate footprint, with the National Weather Service (NWS) describing its scope as "massive."The latest: About a third of the continental 48 states are feeling its impact, with temperatures dropping 20 to 40 degrees below average in some
This map shows how much snow fell in the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.
A winter storm that is dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain on parts of the Midwest is headed for Pennsylvania.