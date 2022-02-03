Storm hits Memphis, toppling trees and glazing roads

Associated Press

A large iceberg broke off the deteriorating Thwaites glacier and, along with sea ice, it is blocking two research ships with dozens of scientists from examining how fast its crucial ice shelf is falling apart. Plans to examine the glacier's crucial ice shelf haven't been stopped but are sidetracked a bit, officials said. This was the last of three international scientific expeditions aimed at the vulnerable ice shelf, said British Antarctic Survey geophysicist Rob Larter, chief scientist of the first research mission.