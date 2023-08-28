Storm Idalia to become ‘major’ category 3 hurricane before hitting Cuba and Florida – latest

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to hit Florida after intensifying into a category 3 hurricane, with fears that the storm could bring “life-threatening” surges and flooding.

The storm was located near the coast of Cuba on Sunday on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern US by Tuesday or Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida. The storm is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh).

A state of emergency was issued for half of Florida’s counties on Saturday, with governor Ron DeSantis asking residents to “have a plan and a stocked supply kit and follow @FLSERT for updates.”

“This thing hasn’t even gotten to Cuba yet, and the water in the Gulf is very, very warm and so that will provide some fuel for this thing to pick up some more speed,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said at a briefing on Sunday.

Idalia to strengthen into category 3 'major hurricane'

Tracking Idalia: Where is tropical storm going to hit after turning into hurricane

Large parts of western coast of Florida at risk of seawater surge, experts say

Lightning flashes as Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to hit Florida

Idalia to strengthen into category 3 'major hurricane'

11:02 , Stuti Mishra

Tropical storm Idalia is now forecast to become a category 3 "major hurricane" before it reaches the Gulf of Florida, the National Hurricane Center has said in its latest advisory.

The storm was earlier expected to intensify to category 2 on Tuesday as it inches closer to land, but the fact it has lingered over warmer waters near the coast has made the storm stronger.

The risk "continues to increase for life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane force winds", the NHC said in its 5am advisory.

Here are your Monday am Key Messages for Tropical Storm Idalia. The system is forecast to become a dangerous major hurricane over the NE Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday. Hurricane warnings could be issued for portions of Florida later today.

DeSantis leaves campaign trail and returns to Florida

10:30 , Stuti Mishra

A day after appearing in Iowa, governor Ron DeSantis was back in the state capital of Tallahassee on Sunday for a news conference on Tropical Storm Idalia. He urged Floridians to heed the advice of emergency managers.

Mr DeSantis said in a statement that he issued his executive order “out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week.”

“I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked," he said.

Forecast models have the storm curving to the northeast toward Florida, coming ashore along the Gulf coast north of Tampa near the Big Bend area and then heading diagonally across the state to emerge again in the Atlantic Ocean near southeast Georgia.

Idalia continues to strengthen

10:03 , Stuti Mishra

Meteorologists and weather experts tracking tropical storm Idalia have raised alarms over how quickly the storm is intensifying as it is forecast to become a category 2 hurricane when it reaches the US coast.

Extreme weather expert Colin McCarthy called it “ominous signs for Florida” as Idalia spends “much more time over the hot waters of the Caribbean than initially anticipated.”

“@NHC_Atlantic is currently forecasting landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Cedar Key, but hurricane models continue to suggest a major hurricane could be possible at landfall,” Mr McCarthy wrote.

Ominous signs for Florida as Tropical Storm #Idalia continues to strengthen ahead of schedule spending much more time over the hot waters of the Caribbean than initially anticipated. @NHC_Atlantic is currently forecasting landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Cedar Key, but hurricane models continue to suggest a major hurricane could be possible at landfall

'If you are asked to evacuate, do so': Experts say forecast for storm surge in Florida increases

09:31 , Stuti Mishra

Idalia is expected to bring storm surges up to seven feet high in the Tampa Bay area when it reaches the coast of Florida, experts warn, adding that such high waves can “inundate numerous low-lying areas in the region”.

“The forecast for #stormsurge continues to increase,” writes Craig Ceecee, a meteorologist.

“Notice that in the Tampa Bay area, 4 to 7 feet is now the forecast. That will inundate numerous low-lying areas in the region.”

“If you are asked to evacuate, do so. If you can’t due to money or vehicle, call 211 for help.”

The forecast for #stormsurge continues to increase. Notice that in the Tampa Bay area, 4 to 7 feet is now the forecast. That will inundate numerous low-lying areas in the region. If you are asked to evacuate, do so. If you can't due to money or vehicle, call 211 for help. #Idalia

Lightning flashes as Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to hit Florida

09:00 , Stuti Mishra

Another tropical storm, Hurricane Franklin, gains strength and takes aim at Bermuda

08:30 , Stuti Mishra

Hurricane Franklin, another storm formed in the Atlantic apart from Idalia, is forecast to become the Atlantic's first major hurricane of the season on Monday.

The storm is on track to pass close to Bermuda on Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

At around 11pm Eastern time (0300 GMT), Franklin was about 530 miles (855 km) southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds nearing 105 mph (165 kph), the Miami-based centre said in an advisory.

"Additional strengthening is forecast, and Franklin is forecast to become a major hurricane on Monday," the advisory said.

A tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of above 110 mph (177 kph) or higher is considered a major hurricane.

Large parts of western coast of Florida at risk of seawater surge, experts say

08:10 , Stuti Mishra

Large parts of the western coast of Florida are at risk of seawater surging onto land and flooding communities, experts say, asking residents to "pay attention" as tropical storm Idalia approaches.

That part of Florida is very vulnerable to storm surges, Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, said on Sunday.

"So it will not take a strong system or a direct hit to produce significant storm surge," he said.

"So if you're anywhere along the Florida Peninsula, western Florida Peninsula, so let's say from about Fort Myers northward to the Panhandle, you've really got to be paying attention."

Florida issues state of emergency for half its counties

07:30 , Stuti Mishra

A state of emergency was issued for half of Florida counties on Saturday ahead of a potential hurricane that is on track to hit the state.

“I’ve signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 33 counties in preparation...,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Florida issues state of emergency as Tropical Storm Idalia heads for state

Tracking Idalia: Where is tropical storm going to hit after turning into hurricane

07:10 , Stuti Mishra

The path of tropical storm Idalia shows it heading towards Florida’s Gulf Coast by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Idalia could come with winds of up to 100 mph (160 kph), according to the latest forecasts from the Hurricane Center. That would make it a Category 2 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Idalia (NWS)

Storm Idalia to become hurricane as it barrels towards Florida

06:51 , Stuti Mishra

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to hit Florida after intensifying into a category 2 hurricane this week, with fears that the storm could bring “life-threatening” surges and flooding.

The storm was located near the coast of Cuba on Sunday night on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern US by Tuesday or Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 10pm CDT on Sunday, the storm was about 145 miles (235 kilometres) off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh). The storm was stationary at the time, the hurricane center said.

Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida.

Idalia could approach Florida on Wednesday with winds of up to 100 mph (160 kph), according to the latest forecasts from the Hurricane Center. That would make it a Category 2 hurricane.

06:20 , Stuti Mishra

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog with the latest updates on tropical storm Idalia as it heads towards Cuba and Florida as a category 2 hurricane.