Storm Idalia lashes Georgia with heavy wind, rain

STORY: An eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed strong wind blowing sheets of rain at a steep angle at the premises of an apartment complex, while trees swayed wildly near a swimming pool in the compound.

Idalia attained Category 4 intensity on the five-step Saffir-Simpson wind scale early Wednesday before landfall, but by 7 a.m. had weakened into Category 3, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Florida's Gulf Coast, southeastern Georgia and eastern parts of North and South Carolina were forecast to receive 4 to 8 inches (10-20 cm) of rain through Thursday (August 31), with as much as a foot of rain possible in isolated areas, the NHC warned.