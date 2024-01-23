Storm Impacts At Airport
Monday's storm caused a headache for travelers at the San Diego International Airport between delays and cancellations.
Legacies will be on the line for the rest of the NFL playoffs.
Starting in January 2025, Netflix will stream Monday Night Raw every week in the US, Canada, UK, Latin America and some other countries. Netflix will also broadcast other WWE programming outside the US, including major events like WrestleMania.
Grand theft equine. It's hard to imagine how, exactly, the person expected to escape with the buggy.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
In the recent Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey, automobile retail professionals pulled in an annual average pay of $200,200. Women earned far less than men. But the survey's methodology has problems.
Oil prices wavered as Libya restarted production at its largest oil field. North Dakota production, though, continues to be impacted by colder temperatures.
Torq, a self-described "hyperautomation" cybersecurity startup, today announced that it raised $42 million in an extension to its Series B funding round from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Insight Partners, Greenfield Partners and Evolution Equity Partners. Bringing the company's total raised to $120, the new cash will be put toward expanding Torq's platform, including with AI capabilities; international growth; and increasing Torq's sales channel presence, co-founder and CEO Ofer Smadari says.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at over $60,000. It costs more than its predecessor and its most direct rival, but it gets standard all-wheel-drive.
Blueshift, a San Francisco-based startup that taps AI to help brands automate and personalize engagement across different marketing channels, has secured $40 million in debt financing from Runway Growth Capital. Co-founder and CEO Vijay Chittoor said that the loan will be used to refinance Blueshift's existing debt as well as expand sales and marketing and general operations. "With the explosion in customer data -- first-party data -- across a number of channels, manual approaches to marketing are no longer feasible," Chittoor told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Bass has worked with the local cat rescue and adoption group in the past.
Meta's Oversight Board has raised concerns over the company's ability to effectively moderate hate speech with its automated systems.
Pininfarina is launching a certification program for classic cars. It aims to provide enthusiasts with production-related data, such as the original color.
2025 Chevy Equinox is fully redesigned, and it gets a more rugged Activ trim. Only the engine is carry-over from the current model.
In today's edition: A rare scoring night in the NBA, Patrick Mahomes' playoff dominance, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.