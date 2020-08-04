Tropical storm Isaias leaves four dead and sends tornadoes spinning into New England

A man and his children try to find shelter from the wind in lower Manhattan as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through New York: EPA

Four people are dead after Tropical Storm Isaias made landfall and strengthened to a category one Hurricane on Tuesday.

The deadly storm has spawned tornadoes and left communities without power as it surges up the US East Coast, killing individuals in New York, Maryland and North Carolina according to The Associated Press.

Since making landfall, the storm has sustained top winds of 65 mph (105 kph) and has caused dangerous flooding around Philadelphia and along other parts of Interstate 95.

The National Hurricane Center warned that high winds could possibly generate more tornadoes across New England, where sustained winds between 52 (84 kph) and 61 mph (98 kph) were recorded.

More than 2.2m people across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut lost power Tuesday, and flash floods were reported across Pennsylvania, including in and around Philadelphia.

The storm is expected to continue moving north through the northern New England states before crossing over into Canada in the early hours of Wednesday.

