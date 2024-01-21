Devon and Cornwall: Storm Isha to bring 'unusual' 70mph winds inland

Winds of up to 70mph are expected to batter inland areas of Devon and Cornwall during Storm Isha, the Met Office has said.

An amber warning for wind is in place across the counties between 18:00 GMT on Sunday and 06:00 on Monday.

Describing the inland wind speeds as "unusual", the Met Office said they could reach up to 80mph in coastal areas across the region.

"Expect to see large waves on the shoreline," it added.

"Stormy conditions, severe gales, possibly power disruption, trees coming down and road closures."

Winds were expected to reach 80mph in coastal areas

The forecaster also said there was a risk to life in coastal areas from large waves and debris being blown inland.

Meanwhile, National Highways advised drivers to check the forecast before travelling after 18:00 on Sunday.

Cornwall Airport said Eastern Airways had cancelled its 16:55 outbound flight to London Gatwick and the return service due to arrive into Newquay at 20:15.

Exeter Airport said two flights to and from Dublin had been cancelled on Sunday morning due to weather conditions.

Great Western Railway (GWR) warned of "extreme winds" and possible delays up to Monday morning.

It said it recognised customers "may wish to travel earlier" and tickets for Sunday would be valid throughout the day.

South Western Railway (SWR) said speed restrictions would be imposed across the network from 18:00 on Sunday until 06:00 on Monday.

It said "short notice alterations and cancellations are possible" and warned disruption could continue into Monday.

The ninth storm to hit the UK since September, Storm Isha has prompted amber weather warnings for wind in much of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's cabinet member for highway management, said: "This latest storm to hit Devon means there is chance of travel disruption.

"There will be a possibility of surface water flooding and debris on the roads so please drive according to conditions and be aware that you may come across unexpected hazards."

Cornwall Council urged people to "stay safe".

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said the strongest winds are due to hit between 21:00 on Sunday and 02:00 on Monday.

He said: "Gusts as high as 80mph are due on exposed coasts but there is even the chance of 70mph inland which is unusual inland across a region."

'Noteworthy storm'

He added said it would be "advisable" to bring travel plans forward to before 18:00.

"This is a noteworthy storm for Devon and Cornwall," he said.

"All areas are going to see strong winds at similar times with the strongest winds on the north coast of Devon and Cornwall.

"Coastal areas and higher ground like Dartmoor and Exmoor which are more exposed are likely to see stronger winds although there are fewer trees so there will be slightly less in the way of danger."

Heavy rain is also expected, according to the Met Office but is due to have largely cleared by 04:00 on Monday, when "blustery showers with sunny spells" are set to continue.

Meanwhile, "another period of wet and windy weather", although not as severe is expected on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Energy Networks Association, which represents Britain's energy network operators, said on Friday: "An amber warning brings an increased risk of damage to homes and vital infrastructure.

"Energy network operators are preparing to deal with any damage quickly and safely."

