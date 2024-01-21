Northern Ireland facing possible disruption as Storm Isha lands

Weather conditions could lead to transportation disruption and some power outages

Severe weather warnings have come into effect in Northern Ireland as Storm Isha arrives.

A yellow weather warning began at noon, with high winds of up to 80mph (130km/h) forecast on some coasts and gusts of between 60 to 70mph (100-115km/h) inland.

Disruption is expected and travellers have been warned to be cautious.

Dozens of flights have already been cancelled at Dublin Airport, hours before the storm peaks.

Other flights have been diverted to other airports while several have had to circle before landing.

As the storm increases in severity an amber warning, the second highest level, comes into force from 18:00 GMT.

It will be in place until 06:00 on Monday. The yellow warning will also expire at noon on Monday.

That means there is an increased risk of power cuts, damage to buildings, travel disruption, injuries and danger to life because of large coastal waves.

The Met Office is warning of a small chance of peak winds of 90mph (145 km/h) in exposed coastal or hilly areas during this period.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has advised people who need to travel to "exercise extreme caution".

It is warning of debris on roads, fallen trees, the possibility of flooding and, in coastal areas, big waves.

The department has also advised that continuing industrial action could hamper response and clean-up operations, and other DfI services in areas affected, including:

Assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property

Response and clear-up operation to fallen trees and debris on the roads

Repair of serious defects such as manhole collapse or potholes

Gully clearing and cleansing

Response to calls to the flood incident line

Response to flood emergencies

The Met Office advised people to stay up to date with weather forecasts as well as advice from local authorities and emergency services.

#StormIsha will bring a spell of wet and very windy weather to the UK during Sunday and Monday



Here are the latest warnings associated with Storm Isha 👇 pic.twitter.com/fw7l1i2q4D — Met Office (@metoffice) January 19, 2024

Severe weather warnings have also been issued to parts of Great Britain, which could affect flights and ferry services between Britain and the island of Ireland.

Newry and Mourne District Council have said Castlewellan, Delamont, Kilbroney, and Slieve Gullion forest and country parks will be closed on Sunday due to the storm.

They are expected to open again from noon on Monday, subject to safety inspections.

Red alerts issued

Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland, a number of severe weather warnings have been issued across the country for much of the day.

A rare red status warning - the highest level - has been issued by Irish weather service Met Éireann for three counties.

The wind alert will come into force at 17:00 local time for counties Galway and Mayo, and 21:00 for Donegal.

Severe and destructive winds are forecast, especially for coastal and exposed areas.

#StormIsha is having an impact on flights at @DublinAirport today. As of 12 noon, a total of 56 flights have been cancelled by airlines, including 21 incoming & 35 departing flights. High winds have resulted in 7 go-arounds, with 7 flights diverting to other airports. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RW2vYNoSyG — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 21, 2024

A yellow warning came into force for the whole of the Republic of Ireland at 11:00 on Sunday.

It will be in place until the early hours of Monday but will be upgraded on Sunday evening to a status orange warning - the second-highest level.

Some flights from Dublin Airport have already been diverted to other airports, while several have had to circle before landing.

Further flight disruption can be expected over the next 24 hours.

Met Éireann has warned of large coastal waves, difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, and damage to power lines.

A status red marine weather warning has also been issued for coastal waters to the north and north west of Ireland, valid from 19:00 local time Sunday until 01:00 Monday.

Ireland's Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned motorists to slow down and allow extra distance as strong winds hit.

#StormIsha bringing very strong, severe and damaging wind gusts tomorrow & into Monday.

⁰⚠️Potential impacts:⁰⁰• Large coastal waves with wave overtopping⁰• Very difficult travelling conditions⁰• Fallen trees⁰• Damage to power lines



➡️ https://t.co/5eFKpX664f pic.twitter.com/YoWDIu347J — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 20, 2024

Storm Isha marks the ninth named storm of the season, which started on 1 September, and is the first storm beginning with the letter 'I' since February 2016.

It follows in the wake of Storm Henk, which wreaked havoc and caused severe damage in parts of the UK in early January.

The worst of the strong winds are expected later on Sunday

Once the storm passes there will be some relief from very strong winds until another wind warning comes into force at 16:00 on Tuesday.

It is forecast to stay in place until noon on Wednesday, with more disruption to travel and utilities expected in that period.

However, the timing of that warning could change between now and then.