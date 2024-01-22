Storm Isha: Thousands without power across Northern Ireland

Thousands of homes in Northern Ireland remain without power, after Storm Isha caused severe disruption.

NIE said the storm had caused widespread damage to Northern Ireland's electricity network.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a number of roads across Northern Ireland remain impassable on Monday.

It said between 15:30 GMT on Sunday and 02:00 on Monday officers dealt with about 600 calls related to the storm.

NIE Networks said about 40,000 customers were without power as of 07:30 on Monday.

In the Republic of Ireland, about 235,000 homes and businesses are without power according to the latest figures.

PSNI Ch Supt Davy Beck said there is "a continued risk of significant debris on the road network as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday".

"In light of this we are urging road users to exercise extreme caution and be prepared for obstructions," he added.

"If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind and also be advised of longer travel times for journeys."

'Widespread disruption'

TrafficWatchNI said in excess of 1,000 obstructions had been reported throughout across Northern Ireland's road network since Sunday afternoon.

Colin Sykes, from the Department for Infrastructure, said it had been a "very difficult evening" with "well over 1,000 incidents" to deal with.

"Of that 930 were reports of trees and branches down across roads, so it is widespread disruption right across the road network," he told BBC News NI.

The PSNI said a number of roads were impassable

He said ongoing industrial action had "disrupted our ability to provide services, however, last night, given how dangerous the conditions were becoming, it was becoming increasingly difficult for us to be able to respond on the roads".

Mr Sykes said the department had contingency plans in place including diverting other staff and using private contractors.

This means the response will be "slower", but, he added: "We will start to work through all of the priority routes and start to unblock as much as we can."

The managing director of Belfast International Airport, Graham Keddie, said Sunday was "tough" for its teams, but most aircraft had landed and they had returned to "virtually normal operations" on Monday.

Translink said a tree had fallen on the Lisburn train line, causing delays and disruption to the Portadown to Bangor rail line.

In County Londonderry, the PSNI said the Ballyquinn Road near Dungiven and Seacoast Road, Limavady, were closed to traffic due to fallen trees in the area causing an obstruction.

Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, was also closed due to damage caused to a building in the area as a result of extreme weather conditions.

The PSNI said a multi-agency response continues to deal with the aftermath and recovery from Storm Isha and thanked the public for their "continued patience and understanding".

A yellow weather warning for high winds began at noon on Sunday and is scheduled to end at noon on Monday.

The amber alert for Northern Ireland ended at 06:00 on Monday.

It meant an increased risk of power cuts, damage to buildings, travel disruption, injuries and danger to life because of large coastal waves.

Analysis: BBC News NI weather presenter Angie Phillips

It was the north, the west, as well as Killowen in County Down in the south-east that bore the brunt of the high winds.

The peak of the winds from Storm Isha occurred on Sunday evening; 80mph at Magilligan, County Londonderry 79mph at Castlederg, County Tyrone, 76mph at Killowen.

The peak of the winds has passed, but we still have a yellow warning for winds in place for Monday, currently for the morning, but I have a feeling this warning will be extended.

We could still see gusts of 50-60mph towards the north coast later on Monday, elsewhere perhaps 40-50mph, so there is still potential for disruption.

Escalated response

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said it has escalated its response to Storm Isha, with engineers "actively working to restore power after severe weather conditions".

It added its engineers were "prioritising hazard and extreme faults".

"Hundreds of extra staff have been brought in to help reinforce our normal capability. Our Incident Management Centre at Craigavon has been opened, as have Local Incident Centres in locations across Northern Ireland to allow our teams to co-ordinate a localised response," a spokesperson for NIE Networks said on Sunday evening.

"We have mobilised additional call agents to deal with any queries customers may have regarding the repair process in their area.

A status yellow warning remains in place in the Republic of Ireland for counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 19:00 on Monday.

A clock tower fell to the ground in Eyre Square in Galway on Sunday as the impact of Storm Isha was felt

All Aer Lingus flights between Belfast City Airport and Great Britain were cancelled for Sunday evening.

The decision affected 19 flights due to land or take off at the airport.

All British Airways flights from 18:00 were also cancelled, affecting five services between Belfast City and London airports.

As of 21:30, Dublin Airport said 148 flights had been cancelled and 35 diverted to other airports, including four to Belfast International on Sunday afternoon.

The disruption has affected thousands of passengers.

'One of the most turbulent landings'

Some of the passengers arriving at Belfast International Airport spoke to BBC News NI on Sunday evening.

A man whose flight from Bristol to Dublin was diverted due to strong winds said it was "a fairly rough" landing in Belfast.

"It was about 300 or 400m from landing and it had to pull out of it because the plane was going all over the place," he said.

"We're alive anyway; it could be worse. It's out of [the pilot's] control and our control. As long as everyone's OK that's the main thing."

Some of the last arrivals in Belfast International Airport spoke of turbulent landings

Another passenger said a flight from Birmingham to Belfast burst into applause after the plane landed.

"Everyone was so relieved," she said.

"I think we were lucky because I don't think planes after ours would have been flying, to be honest.

"I've flown all over the world but that's probably one of the most turbulent landings I've had."

Among the flights diverted from Belfast International Airport was a plane from Bulgaria carrying a group including 19 pupils and three teachers from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School in Portrush.

Principal Philip Reid said they experienced "extreme turbulence" as the plane made two attempts to land before being diverted to Manchester.

In Belfast city centre on Sunday afternoon, police advised pedestrians to avoid the Castle Lane area.

Officers closed Castle Lane at its junction with Royal Avenue after a member of the public was struck by falling debris. They were treated at the scene by emergency services and subsequently taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Pedestrians were advised to avoid Castle Lane in central Belfast on Sunday afternoon

Severe weather warnings are also in effect for much of Great Britain.

Storm Isha marks the ninth named storm of the season, which started on 1 September, and is the first storm beginning with the letter 'I' since February 2016.

It follows in the wake of Storm Henk, which wreaked havoc and caused severe damage in parts of the UK in early January.

Once the storm passes there will be some relief from very strong winds until another wind warning comes into force at 16:00 on Tuesday.

It is forecast to stay in place until noon on Wednesday, with more disruption to travel and utilities expected in that period.

However, the timing of that warning could change between now and then.