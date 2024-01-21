Storm Isha: Winds of 90mph batter Wales amid 100mph gust warnings

Strong winds have been battering Wales with a gust of 90mph recorded in one spot.

The UK is covered by danger-to-life wind warnings ahead of Storm Isha, with people being warned not to travel.

According to the Met Office all of Wales is covered by an amber wind warning and most of is covered by a yellow one for rain.

BBC weather reported a 90mph gust was recorded on Capel Curig, in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia.

It said on Twitter: "Gusts seem likely to top 100mph at this very exposed site by the first part of the night."