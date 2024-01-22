Storm Jocelyn set to bring 70mph winds just as Isha passes

A fallen tree falls on four cars in Linlithgow during Storm Isha - Katielee Arrowsmith, SWNS

Britain is bracing for the tenth storm of the winter with 70mph winds and heavy downpours.

Storm Jocelyn is due to move in on Tuesday and batter parts of the country that are still reeling from Storm Isha’s trail of destruction, which saw gales of up to 99mph affect “everybody”, according to the Met Office.

ScotRail services across Scotland will be suspended from 7pm on Tuesday as Storm Jocelyn hits and there will be no rush hour services the following morning, the railway operator has said.

Around 70,000 people in northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are still without power and many rail and air passengers still facing cancellations and lengthy delays following Storm Isha on Sunday night.

Two people have died in separate crashes with fallen trees on the road, one an 84-year-old man in Fife, Scotland and another a man in his 60s in Limavady, Northern Ireland.

A third man has died in Queensbury, Bradford, according to reports from West Yorkshire Police.

Storm Jocelyn marks only the second time that a named storm has reached the letter ‘J’ in the alphabet since the Met Office introduced the system in 2015, with only one more storm needed to make it a joint record with 2016 for the most named storms in one winter.

07:39 PM GMT

That's it from us for today. Here is a summary of events as Storm Isha wreaked havoc across the country:

Three people have died during the extreme conditions, two in road traffic collisions with fallen trees in Fife, Scotland and County Londonderry, Northern Ireland

Tens of thousands of people were left without power after Sunday night - with Energy Networks Association reporting around 40,000 people were off supply in Northern Ireland and a further 30,000 in the north of England

The UK is preparing for Storm Jocelyn to hit from Tuesday into Wednesday, with the Met Office warning of high winds, heavy rain and possible to risk to life across certain parts of the country

Mass rail cancellations were experienced across the country and further disruption is expected, with ScotRail services being suspended from 7pm on Tuesday and no rush hour services expected across Scotland on Wednesday

More than 100 flights had to abandon efforts to land yesterday amid Storm Isha’s high winds, according to Nats, the UK’s air traffic control company

Three of the Dark Hedges trees in County Antrim, made famous by their appearance in the Game of Thrones series, were felled during high winds

Thank you for following our weather live blog today. Check back in tomorrow for more of the latest updates.

06:54 PM GMT

Rare opportunity to see the aurora before storm arrives

Despite strong wind and heavy rain warnings remaining in place across the UK, the Met Office has said those in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland may have a rare opportunity to view the aurora on Monday night.

Before Storm Jocelyn arrives on Tuesday morning, bringing rain in from the west, clearer skies could provide the chance to see the aurora belt over the UK.

With the natural phenomenon usually occurring further north, severe or extreme geomagnetic storms are required to move the belt southwards, making it visible to those in the UK.

There is a chance of seeing the aurora tonight ✨



Those in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland have the best chance of spotting the aurora as there are some clear spells overnight before rain moves in from the west during the early hours of Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/om46Xbelxg — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

05:42 PM GMT

Third man dies during Storm Isha

A third man has died during Storm Isha after officers were called to the scene by ambulance crews with a “concern for safety”.

Officers attended the incident on Highgate Road in Bradford, West Yorkshire, at 7:19am where the man, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead.

West Yorkshire Police have said: “The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

05:29 PM GMT

Pictured: Strong winds bring down trees across country

A pedestrian walks past a car damaged by a fallen tree on the Lisburn road in Belfast, Northern Ireland during Storm Isha - Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Europe

A farmer moves branches from a tree that fell into the graveyard at St Joseph's Church in Glenavy, Northern Ireland during Storm Isha - Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Europe

A tree surgeon removes a tree that fell during Storm Isha from a car in Linlithgow, West Lothian - LESLEY MARTIN/REUTERS

04:57 PM GMT

ScotRail services suspended from 7pm on Tuesday

ScotRail services across Scotland will be suspended from 7pm on Tuesday as Storm Jocelyn hits the UK and there will be no rush hour services the following morning, the railway operator has said.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “The heavy wind and ongoing rain hitting most parts of the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff, and all ScotRail train services will be suspended from 7pm tomorrow.

“This is the second withdrawal of train services this week, and we know the impact this has on customers, but the safety of staff and passengers will always be our priority.”

Another storm is coming. Once again, all services across the country will be suspended from 19.00 tomorrow (Tue 22 Jan).



There'll be no rush hour services on Wednesday morning, as more extreme weather from #StormJoceyln arrives and safety inspections will be required. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2zVdGf6xNl — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 22, 2024

04:40 PM GMT

Southeastern railway services running as normal

Southeastern railway services are no longer affected by Storm Isha, the rail operating company has announced on social media.

A post by on X, formerly Twitter, read: “We’re sorry if your journey was disrupted, and thank you for your patience while teams cleared debris and trees from the line after the overnight storm.”

“We’re running our normal timetable this evening, but do check your journey before you travel as some services may still be disrupted.”

04:32 PM GMT

What does the Met Office say about Storm Jocelyn?

Steve Willington, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.

He warned “Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 mm quite widely with 40 to 50 mm over higher ground in southwest Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of northwest England.

“Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65 mph across northwestern Scotland while there is potential for winds to gust to 75 to 80 mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal northwest Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”

03:52 PM GMT

Watch: Suitcase at mercy of the wind at Edinburgh Airport

Suitcases blowing around on the tarmac at Edinburgh airport #StormIsha pic.twitter.com/9NoFUSy5Lz — James H (@JamesHampson200) January 21, 2024

03:21 PM GMT

What are the latest weather warnings?

As Storm Jocelyn rolls in, here are the latest weather warnings issued by the Met Office.

Tuesday 6pm until Wednesday 8am: Amber warning for “strong winds” covering a large area of western and northern Scotland, bringing a “good chance” of power cuts, damage to buildings, travel disruption and “injuries and danger to life is likely” on the coast.

Tuesday midday until Wednesday 3pm: Yellow warning for wind covering the entirety of Britain except for the south-east and south-west of England.

Tuesday 11am until 7pm: Yellow warning for “heavy rain” which “could result in the flooding of a few places” covering parts of North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

Tuesday 7am until 6pm: Yellow warning for heavy rain covering Glasgow and the surrounding area which “may cause some flooding and disruption to travel”.

03:08 PM GMT

Watch: 'Violent' approach to London Gatwick in Storm Isha

Here’s an on-board view of a hairy approach from Ibiza into London Gatwick during Storm Isha.

Passengers gave the pilot a round of applause when it finally touched down.

The plane was due to be landing at London City Airport but was forced to divert to Gatwick amid strong winds.

Matthew Connell, the passenger who filmed the video, said: “I’ve had my fair share of flights but this was one of the most unstable approaches I’ve expected, fun but violent. You can hear the relief from the cabin.”

“Go on Geezer!” 😂✈️



My flight from Ibiza to London City to diverted to Gatwick cause of Storm Isha. I’ve had my fair share of flights but this was one of the most unstable approaches I’ve expected, fun but violent 😂. You can hear the relief from the cabin 😂😂😭😭

#StormIsha pic.twitter.com/ceZzGkoQgx — Matthew Connell (@matthewconnell) January 21, 2024

02:34 PM GMT

Watch: Close call for motorist in Storm Isha

02:31 PM GMT

Another man dies in crash with fallen tree during Storm Isha

A man in his 60s has died during Storm Isha after two vans crashed with a fallen tree.

The victim was the driver of a Vauxhall Vivaro van which collided with a fallen tree and another vehicle at around 9.45pm on Sunday 21 January, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

The male driver of the other van involved, a Citreon Berlingo, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are appealing for witnesses of the Broad Road crash in Limavady, a market town in County Londonderry.

In Scotland, another man, 84, died after a car crashed with a fallen tree in Fife shortly before midnight on Sunday.

02:27 PM GMT

Blackpool is battered

Waves break on the sea front in Blackpool during Storm Isha - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

01:39 PM GMT

In pictures: Trampolines go flying

If you thought that trampolines and strong winds weren’t the best match, you might be right.

A trampoline blown away by the high winds of Storm Isha in Merrylee, south side of Glasgow, Scotland - Mark F Gibson

A trampoline blocking the train tracks in Rainham, Kent - Southeastern Railway

01:16 PM GMT

Nuclear site closed as a precaution

Here are some of the other localised disruption caused by Storm Isha, in case you missed it:

Agencies across Cumbria declared themselves on stand-by for a major incident, with Sellafield nuclear site closing as a precaution on Sunday.

Someone was struck by falling debris after scaffolding became dislodged in Belfast. They were treated at the scene by emergency services.

High winds forced the closure of the Tay Road Bridge, M48 Severn Bridge and the A66 in Durham and Cumbria between the A1(M) and the M6, while the Humber Bridge, A19 Tees Flyover and A628 Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire were among stretches closed to high-sided vehicles.

01:03 PM GMT

Could this be the worst named storm season?

Storm Jocelyn, which arrives on Tuesday, will be the tenth named storm in five months and only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter J has been reached in the alphabet.

Storm seasons run from the start of September to the end of the following August.

The first time the letter J was reached was in March 2016, with Storm Jake.

The furthest a storm season has reached in the alphabet is the letter K, when Storm Katie was named, also in March 2016.

The Met Office began naming storms in 2015.

Last year’s storm season, which ran from September 2022 to August 2023, made it only as far as the letter B, with Storm Betty in August.

01:00 PM GMT

Travel disruption: It's not a plane, it's not a train... it's a swan

A swan caused havoc on the A1 in Northumberland, bringing busy traffic to a standstill after getting stuck on the northbound carriage near Swarland.

The bird was reportedly unable to fly due to the strong winds from storm Isha.

Officers from Northumbria Police came to the rescue by closing off the road while they escorted the bird into a nearby farmers field to get traffic moving again.

A swan causes traffic chaos on the A1 in Northumberland - Andy Commins

Police officers escorted the swan to safety - Andy Commins

11:56 AM GMT

Pictured: Rough seas during Storm Isha

Skipper Frank Kowalski's pilot boat pictured next to the 720ft Independent Quest out in the rough seas in the north east Atlantic - BNPS

The pilot boat skipper encountered the two cargo ships - the 600ft MSC Nicoleta II and the 720ft Independent Quest - about five miles off the coast of Cork in Ireland amid 20ft waves - BNPS

11:52 AM GMT

More than 100 flights abandon landings at British airports

Nats, the UK’s air traffic control company, said that more than 100 flights had to abandon efforts to land yesterday amid Storm Isha’s high winds, Gareth Corfield reports.

“Yesterday there were more than 100 go-arounds at airports across the country and we still don’t have a total on the number of diversions,” said Steve Fox, Nats’ head of network operations.

Go-arounds are when an airliner’s pilots abandon a landing attempt because conditions are not safe enough to try and touch down.

Dozens of flights were cancelled this morning while some unfortunate travellers found themselves as far afield as Cologne after pilots diverted to safer airports on the Continent.

11:38 AM GMT

Another storm is barrelling in...

If you thought the stormy weather was over, think again because another storm front is moving in.

Storm Jocelyn has been named by Met Éireann, the Irish weather service, and will bring winds of up to 70mph in coastal areas and 55-65mph inland.

Heavy rain will also move in just as Storm Isha leaves.

#StormJocelyn has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware 🌀 pic.twitter.com/DihJvBBCUg — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

11:31 AM GMT

In pictures: Storm Isha's full force

Large waves hit the harbour wall at sunrise during Storm Isha in Newhaven - Toby Melville/REUTERS

A Jet2 aircraft is blown sideways as it takes of in the strong winds & rain this morning from Leeds Bradford airport in Yorkshire - Andrew McCaren/LNP

11:27 AM GMT

Breaking: Man, 84, dies during Storm Isha

An 84-year-old man has died during Storm Isha after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a fallen tree.

The collision took place at around 11.45pm in Grangemouth, Fife, on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

The Hyundai was travelling on the A905 Beancross Road.

Police Scotland said the 84-year-old man was the front seat passenger and was declared dead at the scene. The other occupants of the were not injured.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened at around 6am on Monday.

Road policing inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our inquiries progress.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or was on the A905 around 11.45pm yesterday.

“I’d also request anyone with dashcam footage of Beancross Road around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

11:01 AM GMT

Storm Isha's trail of destruction

Workers recover lorries blown over on the M6 motorway during the high winds of Storm Isha, near Shap, north west England - PAUL ELLIS/AFP

10:45 AM GMT

Only call 999 if you need to, Northern Ireland public told

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the weather was putting “significant pressure” on the 999 system and urged people to report non-emergencies online or by calling 101.

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said many roads across Northern Ireland remained impassable on Monday morning.

He said in a statement: “Between 3.30pm on Sunday 21st January and 2am on Monday 22nd January officers dealt with over 1,300 calls from the public, approximately 600 of these related to the storm.

“There is also a continued risk of significant debris on the road network as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday.

“A multi-agency response continues to deal with the aftermath and recovery from Storm Isha, and we thank the public for their continued patience and understanding.”

10:43 AM GMT

Storm Isha ravages Game of Thrones trees

A number of trees in Northern Ireland made famous by the hit series Game of Thrones have been felled by the force of Storm Isha.

The tunnel of trees became famous when it was featured in the HBO fantasy series and now attracts significant numbers of tourists from around the world.

Mervyn Storey, chairman of the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust, said: “It looks like there are three trees down. We have had people out since dawn trying to clear the road. There are a number of other trees down in the area as well.

“This is another blow to the Dark Hedges. In fact one of the trees that was healthy has been blown down. It is very sad.”

The Game of Thrones trees have been hit - Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

10:23 AM GMT

Map: Storm Isha power cuts

10:22 AM GMT

Now Storm Isha blights Six Nations launch

The Six Nations tournament launch in Dublin has become the latest casualty of Storm Isha’s disruption.

The England captain Jamie George, Wales captain Dafydd Jenkins, the tournament chief executive officer Tom Harrison and the entire French delegation have been unable to make it.

Calls over Zoom will now take place instead despite much of the rugby media gathered in Dublin.

09:43 AM GMT

Share your Storm Isha experience with us

09:38 AM GMT

Storm Isha latest pictures

Scores of passengers were left stranded at Bristol Airport overnight as their flights were either delayed or cancelled - Lee Thomas

A huge tree came down on Gristhrope Road, Selly Oak, Birmingham and phone lines in the area were down - Anita Maric / SWNS

Emergency services had to treat the driver of a TV production lorry for injuries after gale force winds from Storm Isha blew the metal bar of a height restriction gate through the windscreen - BNPS

08:50 AM GMT

Greenhouse blown onto railway tracks

An entire greenhouse was blown onto train tracks by Storm Isha on Sunday night.

Just after midnight, Southeastern Railway posted this picture of a greenhouse blocking the tracks at Westgate-on-Sea, near Ramsgate in Kent.

They said: “This is the greenhouse that is currently blocking the line at Westgate-on-Sea. If you live near the railway, please do check that items in your garden are as secure as possible in stormy weather.”

They added later on that they had cleared it by 3am.

Trampolines were also blocking lines on Monday morning between Sittingbourne and Gillingham.

👀This is the greenhouse that is currently blocking the line at Westgate-on-Sea.



If you live near the railway, please do check that items in your garden are as secure as possible in stormy weather. #StormIsha pic.twitter.com/ZIbTMY56cH — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) January 22, 2024

08:44 AM GMT

Fancy a trip from Ireland to Scotland... via Germany?

This Ryanair flight departed Shannon in Ireland at 11.50pm on Sunday, one hour late, bound for Edinburgh but after circling twice it could not land in the high winds.

So the plane diverted to Cologne in Germany instead, eventually landing there at 2.20am.

Talk about a detour.

Imagine you were tryna visit family on that flight from Ireland to Edinburgh



"Sorry I can't make it out flight got diverted"

"Oh where are you"

"Germany" pic.twitter.com/gMsP0NcovR — Eon (@EonPlays_) January 22, 2024

08:36 AM GMT

Watch: Aborted landing at Dublin airport

This Lufthansa plane was one of the many to abort landings in the Irish capital on Sunday night.

08:33 AM GMT

Spare a thought for those trying to land at Dublin

This Manchester to Dublin flight took off at 5.30pm on Sunday and then spent three hours circling repeatedly around Dublin, then diverting to Belfast where it had to abort a landing there too, then returned to Manchester.

Watch the Ryanair flight’s course below.

Spare a thought for the passengers on this #Ryanair flight from Manchester to Dublin.🤢



Took off at 5.30pm > circled near Dublin > diverted to Belfast > missed approach at international airport > now heading back to Manchester after spending 3hrs in the air.#StormIsha #RYR6333 pic.twitter.com/mrgYcy5rP4 — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) January 21, 2024

08:17 AM GMT

Five people rescued from flooded cars

Five motorists were rescued by fire crews after becoming stranded in flood water in North Yorkshire.

Four vehicles - two cars, a van and and HGV - had become trapped on the A684 between Leeming Bar and Northallerton at Morton on Swale just before 5am on Monday.

Crews were called out from Richmond and Ripon to rescue the five people and the road was closed.

08:14 AM GMT

What are England's rail operators saying?

East Midlands Railway has said delays and alterations to its services are “likely”.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and Crosscountry trains will not run north of Newcastle until at least noon.

Avanti West Coast warned of changes and delays on Monday and said no passengers should attempt to travel between Preston and Scotland until services are due to resume at 9am.

Northern Rail told customers “do not travel” until midday between Carlisle and Skipton and Barrow-in-Furness in both directions due to flooding, adding: “Road transport will NOT be provided.”

Lumo said disruption “services will be disrupted between Newcastle and Edinburgh until the end of the day”, adding: “Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL.”

08:01 AM GMT

Rife cancellations at Glasgow and Edinburgh airports

The departure boards at Glasgow Airport and Edinburgh Airport aren’t looking good right now.

Dozens of flights are cancelled, especially those heading to London, Dublin and the Scottish isles.

07:58 AM GMT

Impact on power lines 'worrying'

Some 70,000 people are still without power in Britain this morning thanks to Storm Isha battering power lines overnight.

Lawrence Slade, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association whose members are responsible for power lines in the UK and Ireland, said: “It sounds like there are around 40,000 people off supply in Northern Ireland this morning and then there’s more than 30,000 off supply in the north of England and particularly in northern areas of Scotland where, very unusually, there was a red warning from the Met Office last night.

“There are obviously patches of towns and villages across the country. One of the worrying aspects of this particular storm is that it has hit almost nationwide -- there was just a very small pocket in the East that wasn’t really covered by an amber warning last night.

“So yes, that’s causing problems in terms of how we organise engineers to get across the country.”

07:52 AM GMT

Met Office records 99mph winds

The Met Office said the highest recorded wind speed during Storm Isha was 99mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, with gusts of 90mph at Capel Curig in Snowdonia on Sunday.

A red warning for wind in north-east Scotland was in place until 5am on Monday, with amber warnings covering much of the UK until 6am and further yellow warnings covering the entire country until noon.

A further yellow warning for wind for Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and northern England is active from 4pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

The Met Office said “everybody” has been affected by the storm.

Heavy downpours battered some places, with 28 flood warnings in place in England and 50 in Scotland.

07:33 AM GMT

Thousands of homes without power

Thousands of people have been left without power as Storm Isha brought disruption to the electricity and transport networks across the UK.

The entire country was subject to wind warnings issued by the Met Office as gusts topped 90mph in places.

ESB Networks reported more than 170,000 properties in Ireland were without power while Electricity North West said crews had been stood down due to the conditions with almost 8,000 homes losing power.

The company said expected restoration times had been pushed back to 5pm on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said hundreds of extra staff had been brought in and incident centres opened after around 45,000 customers had been left without power, many of them overnight.

07:32 AM GMT

Trains in Scotland suspended after 'wild night'

Network Rail said it expects train services in Scotland to remain suspended until around noon after “a wild night”.

A spokesman said: “The railway has recovered quickly this morning following Storm Isha with trees and debris cleared across routes in England and Wales, and route proving trains reporting lines clear.

“Passenger and freight services have restarted and a good service is expected in most areas. Passengers should still check before they head out for the latest travel news on trains operators’ websites.

“The exception is Scotland where we do not expect to be able to restart services until around midday with dozens of lines shut due to fallen trees and flooding.

“Hundreds of engineers are already out, armed with chainsaws and cherry pickers to remove and repair. Once done, route proving trains will be dispatched before passenger services can restart.

“It’s been a wild night, but passengers and railway staff have been kept safe and we will work tirelessly to get the railway back on its feet as quickly as we can.”

07:09 AM GMT

Amber warnings lifted, now it's yellow for strong winds

After a top gust of 99mph overnight, #StormIsha is now moving away



However, it remains windy this morning with a yellow warning out for all until midday



Expect some disruption this Monday morning ⚠️ https://t.co/ejWfF75qOP — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

Amber weather warnings have been downgraded to yellow wind warnings for most of the country.

The Met Office issued the amber level for Wales, most of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland yesterday.

The yellow weather warning covers most of the UK, excluding some parts of Ireland, and was expected to last until 12pm today. The new warning is here.

The Met Office also warning “flying debris” could cause injuries and a “danger to life”.

07:01 AM GMT

Scotrail cancels services until 'later on Monday'

Scot Rail cancelled all of its rush-hour trains and services may not begin running until “later on Monday”. They said teams will begin recovery works during daylight with each route being inspected for damage.

Network Rail Scotland said the remains of a garden shed had been blown onto the line at Bellgrove station in Glasgow and a small fire had broken out after a tree fell on overhead wires in Gartcosh, Cumbernauld.

They said no trains would run in Scotland until all routes had been inspected and repaired with overhead wire damage in at least 20 locations. The company said “reopening Scotland’s Railway is going to be a challenge”.

06:53 AM GMT

Catch up on last night's developments in Sunday's blog

As last night’s blog reported, Britain is blanketed by “unusual” danger-to-life wind warnings, with people warned not to travel amid 90mph gusts. The Met Office even warned the public not to sleep near windows.

Rail, sea and air passengers are set to face disruption, with closures, cancellations and delays expected across many services.

Catch up on last night’s developments in the previous blog here: Storm Isha: Tornado warning as 90mph winds batter Britain



06:48 AM GMT

High winds are forcing road closures.

Heading on the road in windy conditions❓🍃



Here's our bridge wind restrictions forecast: https://t.co/KWFXSqOVpP pic.twitter.com/1hQvNg9CXu — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 22, 2024

Fallen trees have affected transport with Traffic Scotland reporting stretches of the M9 and M74 were among roads closed throughout the night, while the A1 southbound was closed at Thorntonloch due to an overturned lorry.

High winds forced the closure of the Tay Road Bridge, M48 Severn Bridge and the A66 in Durham and Cumbria between the A1(M) and the M6, while the Humber Bridge, A19 Tees Flyover and A628 Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire were among stretches closed to high-sided vehicles.

06:36 AM GMT

Check the roads before you drive

Traffic Scotland reports that stretches of the M9 and M74 were among roads closed throughout the night as a result of fallen trees, while the A1 southbound was closed at Thorntonloch due to an overturned lorry.

High winds forced the closure of the Tay Road Bridge, M48 Severn Bridge and the A66 in Durham and Cumbria between the A1(M) and the M6, while the Humber Bridge, A19 Tees Flyover and A628 Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire were among stretches closed to high-sided vehicles.

National Highways has eight travel alerts in place.

Check roads near you:

05:07 AM GMT

Anyone missing a shed?

In case you didn’t believe the warnings that there would be debris flying around this morning, check out this photo from Bellgrove Station in Scotland:

We've just found (what remains of) a garden shed on the line at Bellgrove station in Glasgow. If you live next to the railway, please secure garden sheds, trampolines and patio furniture as best you can. #StormIsha@networkrail @transcotland @ScotRail pic.twitter.com/gFGYBusIfw — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) January 22, 2024

04:34 AM GMT

Storms could set new record

Cold Arctic air pushing south into North America is making the jet stream more active, the Met Office said, and because it flows from west to east, it is bringing stormier weather to the UK.

A storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.

The record number of named storms in one year is when the Met Office began the practice in 2015/16, with Storm Katie being the 11th and final storm of that season.

Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.

If there are three more named storms between next week and August, this year will mark a new record.

04:32 AM GMT

In case you missed it: See how a plane was forced to abort its landing at Heathrow

04:29 AM GMT

Warnings for coastal towns in northern Scotland

A reminder to people living in northern Scotland that the Met Office still has a red warning in place.

The warning covers Thurso and Wick to the north, Fraserburgh and Peterhead to the east and goes as far west as Cromarty and Nairn.

Large waves could cause debris, seaweed and other beach material to be thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.

Roads, bridges and railway lines may be closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

Expect power outages and for mobile phone services to be disrupted.

⚠️⚠️🔴 Red weather warning issued 🔴⚠️⚠️



Wind across northeast Scotland



Monday 0100 – 0500



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/RqhTGAj6aG — Met Office (@metoffice) January 21, 2024

04:25 AM GMT

Good morning

The wild weather is continuing to cause havoc across the UK.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates to help keep you informed.

