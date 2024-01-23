All ScotRail trains to be halted by Storm Jocelyn weather warning

The Met Office has issued an alert for more weather disruption as Scotland prepares to be lashed by Storm Jocelyn.

All ScotRail trains will be suspended from 19:00. Many routes still have not opened after severe weather on Monday.

Winds of up to 70mph are expected, which ScotRail said could lead to trees and other debris falling onto tracks.

Amber and yellow wind warnings are in place for Tuesday, just a day after Storm Isha caused major disruption across the UK.

An amber warning for wind has been issued from 18:00 until 08:00 on Wednesday. It covers the west coast of Scotland and part of the north and north east.

There is also a yellow wind warning for wind in place from 16:00 on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

A yellow warning for rain covers much of the country from 07:00 to 18:00 on Tuesday.

ScotRail said each route would have to undergo a safety inspection before trains are able to operate, which means it would be later on Wednesday before services could run.

It said trains that depart before 19:00 would complete their journey, but no services would begin their journeys after this time and there would be no services on Wednesday morning.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail's customer operations director, said: "The heavy wind and ongoing rain hitting most parts of the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff.

"This is the second withdrawal of train services this week, and we know the impact this has on customers, but the safety of staff and passengers will always be our priority.

"Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will be working flat out to carry out safety checks, and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway."

There is still major disruption on all Scottish train routes after the last storm.

Network Rail Scotland said their engineers were still working "flat out" to inspect routes, clear debris and repair damage caused by Storm Isha on Sunday and Monday.

A car had a fortunate escape in Cathcart, Glasgow, on Monday

A number of ferry services have also been cancelled by CalMac and it warned that others may be subject to disruption at short notice.

On Monday night the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) had 17 flood warnings and 10 alerts in place.

It comes after thousands of people were left without power. SSEN said supplies had been restored to almost 36,000 customers by Monday night, with just 800 properties still without power.

The company said it had more than 400 field staff deployed in the north of Scotland network area in response to Storm Isha - about five times the staffing levels on a "business as usual" day.

SP Energy Networks said it had restored power to more than 58,500 customers in central and Southern Scotland, with 3,500 still waiting to be reconnected.

A rare red danger to life warning had been issued by the Met Office for north east Scotland on Sunday night.

An 84-year-old man died in Grangemouth after a car he was travelling in hit a fallen tree.

Gusts of 84mph were recorded in the village of Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire, 81mph (130 km/h) in Kirkwall on Orkney and 80mph (129km/h) in Wick in the Highlands.

Parts of central and southern Scotland had their highest wind gusts in more than 10 years, with Glasgow and Edinburgh both recording their strongest gusts since 5 December 2013.

Jocelyn is the 10th named storm to hit the UK since September.